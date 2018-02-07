Job opportunities to grow from Federal Government grants

IT WAS great to announce more than $17 million in Federal Government grants for some very exciting job creating projects across our community.

More than 1000 direct and indirect jobs will be created, with the funds matched by the grant recipients making the total investment well over $34 million. In terms of wages, this means conservatively an additional $50 million will be coming into our community every year.

World-leading robotics firm Adaptapack will now relocate its state-of the art facility to our community and create more than 100 new high skilled jobs after it received a grant of $1.5 million. The company will also be working with North Coast Tafe and SCU to make sure locals are trained for these high skilled and high paid jobs. These include electrical and mechanical engineering, and marketing.

I also announced $2.5 million to fast-track the Medicinal Cannabis Facility, which will employ more than 280 people.

Once the project is completed, it will be the largest growing operation in the Southern Hemisphere and will supply both the domestic and export markets

There is also $15,000 for Northern Rivers Food Inc to help our local food producers to reach new markets in food tourism, and a further $200,000 for Intellectual Vision to establish an organic Raw Food Hub, which will create almost 80 jobs.

Oneva's macadamia processing facility in Alstonville will also now expand to produce nut-based cheese for the domestic and international markets after it received a grant of almost $150,000. The company will also be working with North Coast Tafe, SCU and Queensland University of Technology to help train staff and increase exports.

The projects, including another two in Kyogle, are game-changers and will provide opportunities for job seekers of all ages.