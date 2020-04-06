Menu
Mountain Blue River Run blueberry farm near Tabulam. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Business

JOB OFFER: Full time farm hand needed at blueberry farm

Susanna Freymark
6th Apr 2020 11:09 AM
LUCKILY this is not the busy picking time for the blueberry farm at Tabulam.

Mountain Blue is currently out of their harvest season, which is mainly when they employ backpackers so they're not feeling the pinch of backpackers going home due to coronavirus.

They are looking for a full time farm hand though.

People and Culture manager Gabe Kerz said they needed someone who would work on the farm helping with maintenance tasks such as weed control.

The role is a year round, full-time role that Mountain Blue hopes to fill with a local to the Tabulam area, and who they can retain on a permanent basis.

It is the only available role right now, but when blueberry harvest begins in a couple of months, they will hire more people. This include pickers, packers, truck drivers, supervisors and administrative roles.

 

Mountain Blue River Run blueberry farm near Tabulam has a farmhand opening. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Mountain Blue is a family owned and run company with a reputation for breeding and growing the best tasting blueberries in the world.

Expressions of interest are open for the position of farm hand at our River Run Farm, which is a 25 minute drive north west of Tabulam village (along a 4km dirt road).

The successful applicant will ideally be employed long term with Mountain Blue, therefore this position is only open to Australian or New Zealand citizens or residents.

Position details:

• Level 1 Farm Hand (Horticulture Award)

• Full time/casual - $24.36 an hour

• Long term with a view to permanency

• Hours will be in accordance with the operational requirements of the farm, which can vary throughout the year due to environmental factors

• Current hours are expected to be 7am-4pm Monday to Friday, with an RDO every second Friday

Essential:

• Current driver's licence

• Own transport

• Ability to work well with others

• Ability to adapt to change

• Ability to complete physically demanding tasks on a daily basis

Desirable:

• General farm experience (agriculture/horticulture)

• Experience operating tractors or mowing equipment

• Experience in application of chemicals for weed control

• Chemical certificate

• Forklift certificate/licence

Expressions of Interest can be submitted at their Employment Page or email recruitment@mountainblue.com.au or call 6624 8258.

