Job losses and cuts ahead for SCU

The Southern Cross University Gold Coast campus at Bilinga was in shut down on Wednesday after a visiting staff member was identified with COVID-19. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

SOUTHERN Cross University has rallied its most senior leaders to develop a pathway out of its financial pressures to a transformed institution.

Chancellor Nick Burton Taylor convened an extraordinary meeting of the university’s council on Thursday endorsing a “road map to drive a recovery and resurgence agenda”.

The university this week announced the Lismore-based institution is facing a budget shortfall of up to $58 million over the next two years due to the Covid-19 induced downturn, particularly the loss of international students to Australia.

SCU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker announced the shortfall during an address to staff on Monday.

Mr Burton Taylor said the recovery this year and next would mean some cuts and job losses.

“It would be improper and misleading to suggest otherwise,” he said.

The Chancellor said he had committed the university to an “open and sensitive process” over the coming months as the reforms are set in place.

“Because of who we are and where we live, we have an enhanced sense of obligation to the community around the actions we have to take; but take them we must,” he said.

“This does not weaken our resolve but makes us highly sensitive to the social cost of any actions undertaken.

“It would be easy, for instance, to close the smaller of our campuses but that would destroy our fundamental purpose as a regional university connected to its community.

“Our ambition is to create a university capable of managing diverse and small campuses, so we are committed to maintaining our current campus structure.”

He said a high-level ‘Planning Ahead’ committee was formed three weeks ago to oversee reforms in the academic area, research, campuses and professional services, with initial plans ratified at yesterday’s meeting.

“Every university in Australia is facing its own challenges,” Mr Burton Taylor said.

“There is no white knight coming down the road to our rescue. Our issues are local and I believe we can solve them ourselves.”

Mr Burton Taylor said SCU had a strong balance sheet and a successful international student program prior to the Covid-19 crisis.

He said the newly-formed committee brings together the most senior executives of the university and university council member Jonathan Rourke to streamline operations, identify savings and continue with larger projects that will help position SCU for the future.

“The number one priority is to enhance our teaching and research for the benefit of students, and improving Southern Cross’s financial stability is key to that,” Mr Burton Taylor said.