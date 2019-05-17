Jill Meagher killer bashed in prison

Adrian Bayley and Steven Hunter had a vicious brawl inside Barwon Prison last Friday. Picture: Peter Ristevski

JILL Meagher's murderer Adrian Bayley has been involved in a vicious prison brawl with the killer of another young woman, Steven Hunter.

The fight, inside a segregation unit of Victoria's maximum security Barwon Prison, lasted for three minutes last Friday, with Bayley, 47, inflicting head injuries on 54-year-old Hunter.

Michael Gleeson from Corrections Victoria confirmed to news.com.au that "a prisoner was taken to hospital following an incident at Barwon Prison on 10 May".

He said the inmate had now returned to his cell.

In February this year, Barwon was the scene of a stabbing of convicted drug trafficker Tony Mokbel.

In 2010, gangland boss Carl Williams was bludgeoned to death with part of an exercise bike by another inmate inside Barwon.

Steven Hunter was a drug-addicted convicted murderer just two weeks out of his parole period in 2012 when he stabbed to death Sarah Cafferkey and dumped her body in a wheelie bin.

The 22-year-old was murdered after the pair had an argument at his Bacchus Marsh flat in northern Melbourne.

Her body was found in the bin nine days later at Point Cook, 50km away.

In September 2012, Irish-born ABC-TV staffer Jill Meagher vanished on a walk home after drinks with work colleagues in the inner Melbourne suburb of Brunswick.

CCTV later revealed a man in a blue hoodie following Ms Meagher along the street, before she disappeared around a corner.

Ms Meagher's body was found six days later near Gisborne South, 50km from where she had last been seen.

Following his arrest, Adrian Ernest Bayley pleaded guilty to Ms Meagher's rape and murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a 35-year non-parole period.

The prison brawl at Barwon (above) follows the stabbing in February of drug trafficker, Tony Mokbel and Carl William’s prison murder in 2010. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Bayley was subsequently sentenced to another 18 years' prison for the brutal rapes of three women, making him eligible for parole in 2055, when he will be 84 years old.

Hunter, who had been in and out of prison for 20 years on kidnapping and assault offences when he murdered Ms Cafferkey, is now serving life without parole.

Hunter was earlier convicted for the 1986 murder of 18-year-old schoolgirl Jacqueline Matthews.

Segregated in a protection unit away from Barwon's general prison population, Bayley and Hunter lived among other inmates at risk of violence because of their notoriety and crimes against vulnerable women.

The two killers are now housed in separate protection units and would unlikely be able ever to share a prison yard or unit again.

