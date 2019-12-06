Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
News

Jetstar strike to cause chaos

6th Dec 2019 12:13 PM

JETSTAR ground crews and baggage handlers across the country have voted to strike in the weeks leading up to Christmas and beyond.

The decision was taken after the airline operators rejected workers demands for better employment conditions.

These included 30 guaranteed hours of work per week and increases in current wages.

Under the current enterprise agreement, Jetstar pilots have been receiving 3 per cent wage increases each year, as well as other benefits and allowances, the company reported.

Pay negotiations broke down after nearly a year, with Jetstar highlighting that future actions from the union will not change its position.

It is understood that under the current enterprise agreement, pilots' base salaries range from $230,000 to $320,000.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
airline editors picks flights jetstar strikes workers strike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        Education An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best.

        TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        premium_icon TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        TV It’s not all roses and bunny rabbits in dirtgirlworld

        FULL LIST: Level 1 water restrictions

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Level 1 water restrictions

        News Water restrictions are coming, but what does that mean?

        WATER WARNING: Level 1 restrictions imposed

        WATER WARNING: Level 1 restrictions imposed

        News Residents are being urged to lower their water consumption as water levels drop at...