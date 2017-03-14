Jenny Dowell makes her theatre debut

ON STAGE: Vilma Giacomini and Jenny Dowell in LTC's latest production of Hedda Gabler.

HEDDA Gabler is Lismore Theatre Company's new production, featuring the stage debut of former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell.

Hedda Gabler is a play written by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen and premiered in 1891.

Just married. Bored already. Hedda longs to be free...

The daughter of an aristocratic and enigmatic general, Hedda has just returned from her honeymoon.

It becomes clear that she has never loved her husband but married him because she thinks her years of youthful abandon are over.

Hedda is often referred to as 'a caged tigress in a suburban drawing room' as she manipulates and bullies the other characters with guile and supreme arrogance.

STARS: The cast of Lismore Theatre Company's production of Hedda Gabler.

This production will feature Sharon Brodie as Hedda, plus actors Graham Whittingham, Kylie Fuad and Charles Derek.

Former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell will make her stage debut in the role of Aunt Julie.

"I have always loved the theatre and am thrilled to be finally on stage and loving the challenge," she said.

"Even though I have had a lot of experience in public speaking, somehow that doesn't necessarily prepare you for being on stage! I am quite nervous."

The play is staged in a contemporary setting with modern costume design and a dark background to highlight the dramatic effect of Ibsen's dialogue.