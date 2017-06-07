Jasmine is found just in time

JASMINE is a 12-month- old staffy found on the side of the road near Blakebrook, on heat and wandering around.

She had no microchip and is now with council rangers at Lismore Pound, where she is getting lots of affection.

Council ranger Jody Hinds said she was definitely a family dog and had a very sweet nature so would be great around children.

He said Jasmine was a perfect example of why pet owners needed to be responsible and desex their animals.

"Animals that are not desexed will always wander when they are on heat - we get this a lot and it's frustrating.

"Council offers discounted rates for registration for anyone who has desexed their animals.

"We found Jasmine in time and will ensure she is desexed before she is given to a new owner, but the reality is that if we hadn't found her, she could have been homeless and pregnant, and then you end up with a litter of abandoned puppies.

"It's a really simple and clear message - please desex your pet.”

She costs $226.50 and is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and wormed. Phone 1300878387.