Japan-bound flight cancelled due to lightning strike

A FLIGHT bound for Osaka has been cancelled this afternoon after the aircraft was struck by lightning this morning.

A Jetstar spokesman confirmed the inbound flight from Kansai International Airport encountered a lightning strike en route.

JQ15 from Kansai International Airport, Osaka was struck by lightning this morning – grounding the plane at Cairns Airport. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

"One of our aircraft flying to Cairns experienced lightning," he said.

"The aircraft was inspected on arrival and required some equipment to be flown up from Melbourne to complete the work.

"We understand disruptions are frustrating and apologise to customers for the impact to their journey, however safety is always our first priority."

A Cairns Airport spokeswoman added alternate arrangements for affected passengers were made.

Another Jetstar flight to Tokyo-Narita was not affected and departed Cairns Airport on time.

The airline has cancelled 10 per cent of domestic flights this month as a precautionary measure against any future industrial action by striking workers.

For Cairns Airport, only some Melbourne-Cairns and Sydney-Cairns flights were affected and passengers rescheduled to later flights.

Last month, 24 flights to and from Cairns were cancelled due to strike action.