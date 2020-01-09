Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jetstar's 787 Dreamliner is now flying non stop to Vietnam
Jetstar's 787 Dreamliner is now flying non stop to Vietnam
Environment

Japan-bound flight cancelled due to lightning strike

by Mark Zita
9th Jan 2020 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLIGHT bound for Osaka has been cancelled this afternoon after the aircraft was struck by lightning this morning.

A Jetstar spokesman confirmed the inbound flight from Kansai International Airport encountered a lightning strike en route.

JQ15 from Kansai International Airport, Osaka was struck by lightning this morning – grounding the plane at Cairns Airport. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)
JQ15 from Kansai International Airport, Osaka was struck by lightning this morning – grounding the plane at Cairns Airport. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

"One of our aircraft flying to Cairns experienced lightning," he said.

"The aircraft was inspected on arrival and required some equipment to be flown up from Melbourne to complete the work.

"We understand disruptions are frustrating and apologise to customers for the impact to their journey, however safety is always our first priority."

A Cairns Airport spokeswoman added alternate arrangements for affected passengers were made.

Another Jetstar flight to Tokyo-Narita was not affected and departed Cairns Airport on time.

The airline has cancelled 10 per cent of domestic flights this month as a precautionary measure against any future industrial action by striking workers.

For Cairns Airport, only some Melbourne-Cairns and Sydney-Cairns flights were affected and passengers rescheduled to later flights.

Last month, 24 flights to and from Cairns were cancelled due to strike action.

More Stories

Show More
airline flight jetstar travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        premium_icon Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        News A KOALA expert says there is still hope for the species after devastating fires.

        A passion for gaming leads to new business

        premium_icon A passion for gaming leads to new business

        News ONE gamer’s passion has led him to create his own business; a new gaming and hobby...

        Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        News Get in quick if you want to snap up one of these amazing properties

        65 PHOTOS: Junior cricketers show grit, determination

        premium_icon 65 PHOTOS: Junior cricketers show grit, determination

        Cricket The Lismore Under-12 carnival is proving to be a major success