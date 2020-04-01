Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

by Georgia Clark
1st Apr 2020 6:36 AM

 

Exporting face masks or hand sanitiser will be punished with up to five years in jail, as will price-gouging of these and other "essential goods".

The moves come as a Chinese-backed company that recently sent 10,000 masks, 30,000 protective gowns and 68,000 disposable gloves from Sydney to Shanghai claims it is now amassing supplies that it will donate to Australian doctors and nurses.

To ensure there is no repeat of the Chinese takeaway, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has moved to ban exports of gloves, gowns, goggles, visors or alcohol wipes, as well as masks or hand sanitiser.

Customs can now seize the goods which will be added to the national medical stockpile if they are not defective.

In a second regulation change, Health Minister Greg Hunt has attacked price gouging of the same critical items - defined as trying to charge more than 20 per cent over what was originally paid for the goods.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid019 crime editors picks jail profiteers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The only 16 excuses for going out

        The only 16 excuses for going out

        News People in NSW can cop fines or jail time if they go out under strict new measures announced last night, but there are 16 reasonable excuses according to the law.

        Sources of infection recorded as coronavirus tally rises

        premium_icon Sources of infection recorded as coronavirus tally rises

        Health More coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW LHD

        Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

        Health Mayors in plea for local lockdowns as tourists flood in

        ‘Most devastating bushfire season’ in NSW history is over

        premium_icon ‘Most devastating bushfire season’ in NSW history is over

        News The season had been unprecedented in terms of conditions, loss of lives and...