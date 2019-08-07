Jackson ‘faked sex’ with Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson didn't have sex during their bizarre marriage - but he would hide lacy bras under his bed to pretend they were, his former maid has claimed.

The pair's relationship has been dogged by rumours it was just a publicity stunt despite Presley allegedly claiming Jackson would sing his way to orgasm and insist on having his make-up done before sex.

Adrian McManus, who was Jackson's maid, is speaking out now as it has been reported that Presley is planning an explosive tell-all book on her marriage.

The former maid tells The Sun Online that the star "used" Elvis's daughter for show - and would invite his "child companions" around whenever she was out.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley strolling in the grounds of Neverland in 1995.

'HIDDEN BRAS'

Ms McManus says the King of Pop would "play games" - such as scattering women's underwear and broken glasses in his room - to make her believe the couple had enjoyed a night of passion.

Her claims come after another ex-employee of Jackson's, Sandy Domz, claimed the star used to spray Presley's underwear with perfume and throw it on the floor.

"When they were dating I walked into his bedroom and his comforter smelled of women's fragrance," Ms McManus, from Nipomo, California, said.

"This was not normal. When I began cleaning I saw a white sexy lacy little bra abandoned under the bed.

'SHE NEVER STAYED IN HIS BEDROOM'

"There was two broken glasses next to it. I had to clean them up and felt it was Michael playing games with me.

"It all seemed so set up because that had never happened before. Sure, there were his underpants, shirts and trousers discarded, but nothing belonging to women ever were there.

"I thought that he was trying to make me think that something was going on between him and her. I knew they were dating, but he was trying to make me believe they were sexually close. I always had my doubts.

"From my recollection she never stayed overnight in his private bedroom.

"Never once did I walk into Michael's bedroom and see them in bed or hanging out.

"On the few times she did stay in the main house, she would stay in The Rose Room. That room was way in the front of the mansion overlooking the flowers, while Michael's quarters were at the downstairs of the rear of the mansion.

"They could not be further apart. I can't even recall Michael ever going to The Rose Room."

SINGING HIS WAY TO ORGASM

But despite Ms McManus's claims, Presley has been very vocal about her sex life with Jacko, telling pals that sex with Jackson was the best she'd ever had - and saying he would sing and screech his way to orgasm.

She told friends her husband of two years preferred to have sex standing up and it was "absolutely wild", according to claims made in the book Dark Lady by Anthony Gregoreli.

The pair reportedly first hooked up when she and Jackson spent a weekend at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, and Presley insisted on sex before marriage to make sure he could perform his spousal duties.

The couple in Versailles in 1995. Picture: Eric Ryan/WireImage/Getty Images

Another pal claimed that insecure Jackson would shriek "don't look at me" before romping - unless he was caked in make-up.

J. Randy Taraborelli, Jackson's childhood friend, claimed that the pair used to have rampant and intense sex but that throughout the marriage she would never see him without make-up.

'I NEVER SAW THEM KISS'

But Ms McManus insists she witnessed little genuine intimacy between the couple while she worked at Neverland Ranch.

"It was normal for them to walk around the estate holding hands and chatting. They did this often in front of the staff," she said.

"At one time they were filmed and photographed doing these lovey-dovey romantic scenes. It all looked a little staged to me.

"I never saw them kiss though. That normal show of affection between lovers was absent."

Worryingly, Ms McManus - who is writing a book about her life with the King of Pop - said as soon as Presley would leave, young boys would arrive to keep Jackson company.

"When she left the estate Michael would never talk to anyone about her or being with her," she said.

"I can remember distinct days when she would leave and then a couple of hours later his child companions would arrive - and his focus was totally them."

ABUSE CLAIMS

Many people still believe the marriage was a sham - organised to distract from damaging child sex abuse allegations that had been levelled against him by teenage Jordan Chandler.

In June 1993, Chandler's dad Evan began building a case against Jackson, claiming that he had been sexually abusing the 13-year-old.

The Chandlers sued Jackson for $30 million in September of that year, but the case was eventually settled out of court for $22 million.

"I can easily see why this marriage could have been a publicity stunt," Ms McManus added.

"You cannot overlook where Michael's career was at that time. He had just settled out of court with Jordie Chandler about child sex abuse, and his image was in trouble. So to have a high-profile wife, one of the world's most desired women, came at a great time to silence the doubters. Don't forget this was Hollywood."

Many believed the marriage was all for show. Picture: AP Photo/ABC/Jonathan Exley

At the time Jackson was also said to have a "secret girlfriend", aspiring actress Shana Mangatal, who told The Sun she was left heartbroken when she found out the star had got married despite spending months flirting with her and sharing a passionate kiss.

She said Jackson called and begged her not to believe the news as it was "just for press".

Ms Mangatal, who eventually got back together with Jackson after his divorce, said: "He apologised and he told me not to believe it. He said, 'Don't believe anything you read in the press. Promise me that you're not going to believe any of it', and I was like, 'OK'.

'NOT THE MARRYING KIND'

"So he was trying to make me believe that everything was just for the press. I don't know if he told me that just made me feel better or if it was true.

"I don't think it was a stunt, but I think the timing sort of worked perfectly for him.

"If the allegations had never happened, he would have never gotten married. He was just not someone that was a marrying kind, not someone that could be tied down."

Following the couple's 1996 divorce, even Presley did not dismiss the idea the marriage was a publicity stunt.

In an unearthed 2003 interview with Howard Stern, she replied: "I don't know. I think you should ask him," when asked.

Meanwhile, Ms McManus said Jackson used to love acting "like a little boy", pulling pranks that didn't seem to amuse Presley.

She said: "One time when I was cleaning the movie theatre they stole my golf cart and left me stranded.

"I remember seeing him driving off with the cart, giggling like they played a prank on me.

"Later when security came to pick me up, because it was a 40 minute walk to the main house, Jackson and Presley drove back on the cart the opposite way. He just sat there laughing away like he had told the funniest joke in the world, while his wife did not really react.

"It was another example of his childlike nature, which would be funny to a five-year-old but not to adults after a while. Lisa probably had to deal with that all the time."

Now Presley has revealed she's planning an explosive tell-all book.

The 51-year-old has reportedly signed a deal with Gallery Books for between $3 million and $4 million.

The book "promises shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis", a source told the New York Post.

Ms McManus said she was shocked that Presley had decided to go public with her experiences - saying she thought she'd take her "secrets to her grave".

"I feel the book is her way of getting out the truth about her time with Michael," Ms McManus said.

"This way she can present her explanation of what went down in her own words rather than have people question her and her mindset at that time.

"You have total control of what you want to say and don't want to say with the book. That is why I am writing my book about my life with Michael because I have never spelled out the daily experiences with him. And of course it wasn't all bad, but it was definitely weird.

'HE WAS USING HER'

"We all saw different things and I am sure Lisa has seen things too, which would shock the world. I am fascinated to read it.

"I wonder how much love blinded the truth of what was happening. And we mustn't forget, as we have seen in recent months, anyone who speaks up against Michael becomes a hate target for his fans forever. So if she is going to say anything negative then she will have to be prepared for a backlash.

"I would want to know what she was going through mentally during her time with Michael. From what I saw she was in love with him, but I was always concerned he was using her."

Presley at an Elle event in 2017. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Despite speculation the couple never had sex - Presley has claimed the couple did.

In the 2003 Stern interview, she was asked whether he "made some moves on her" and she replied "No, he was … whenever he was ready, it happened."

'WEIRD PENIS'

But she tried to avoid the question when asked: "Were you ever sexually satisfied by Michael Jackson?" replying "Um … you know, I … see …"

In the interview, Stern laughs at her, saying: "The answer's either yes or no."

And she finally replies with a rhetorical question, asking: "Well, the answer would be would I have married someone that I wasn't?"

She refused to answer again when asked if there was something "weird" or "different" about his penis.

"Wink yes if there's something weird down there," Stern asks her.

On video footage of the interview she appears to blink and Stern responds: "Ah, thank you."

Presley quickly retorts: "No I didn't, I didn't wink! I blinked."

However, in a later interview with Oprah Winfrey, Presley maintained the couple had a normal marriage.

She said: "It was in every sense a normal marriage," although she admitted that he took drugs and had trouble sleeping, describing him like "a little gnome running around the room" at night.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission