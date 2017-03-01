Jack turns up to play unannounced

JACK is a four-month-old kelpie who is a tiny - and homeless - bundle of joy.

Jack showed up in the backyard of an East Lismore lady's home, playing with her bull mastiff like he'd lived there forever.

She took Jack to the vet, who informed Lismore City Council Rangers that he was full of worms.

The vet and the Rangers have dealt with the worm issue, and he's looking spiffy and ready for a new home. He is exuberant, cuddly and loves to play - your typical young puppy.

Rangers have no information on Jack - he might have been dumped, he might be a street puppy, he might be a backyard escapee. With no ID, there is no way of knowing.

Please help get this pup out of the Lismore Pound and into a comfy home.

He costs $186.50 to adopt and comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed.

To meet him and see if he fits your family, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.