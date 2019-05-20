NZ PM declines 11-year-old’s cheeky ‘bribe’

The New Zealand Prime Minister has politely turned down an offer of $5 from a young girl to begin researching mythical phenomena, including dragons.

"Received this in the post," the girl's sibling wrote on social media, alongside a photograph of the note. "Turns out my littlest sister (11yo) tried to bribe Jacinda."

Jacinda Ardern wrote a letter to young Victoria, and politely said she was "excited to hear" the girl's "suggestions about psychics and dragons, but unfortunately we are not currently doing any work in either of those areas".

"I am therefore returning your bribe money," Ms Ardern cheekily wrote, "and I wish you all the very best in your quest for telekinesis, telepathy and dragons.

"Thanks again for writing."

But the Prime Minister had more to say and added a handwritten postscript after she signed off - "P.S. I'll keep an eye out for those dragons. Do they wear suits??"

Jacinda Ardern sent the young girl a note and returned her $5.

Users on Reddit loved the cheeky note.

"Your sister sounds rad," one user wrote.

"When she gets the telepathy going you'll soon be able to skip (this) step," another joked.

"Haha, hilarious, love her," another wrote.

The sibling explained why Victoria had sent the letter.

"So it turns out, she wanted the government to make her telekinetic when they are able, and wanted to find out what they know about dragons and if they had found any yet, so she could train them," her sibling said.

"She does love How To Train Your Dragon. She also loves Stranger Things, that's where the request for telepathy and telekinesis comes from."

"That is so cute," one commenter wrote. "In the interim, if she doesn't have a puppy already then she totally deserves one," another Redditor said.

"This is so adorable! I'm not much of a Jacinda fan as I don't agree with her politics, but the way she conducts herself and treats human beings is the mark of a good leader," another commenter said.

"Save the letter for her 21st, it'd make a great memory."

The prime minister made headlines recently when Aussies voted her the most trusted politician in Australia, despite her leading a different country.

Ms Ardern rated the highest on the 2019 Believability Index, the results of which were based on a poll of 1400 Australians.

People were asked to rate 12 politicians on six measures related to their "believability".

The measures were defined as:

• Relevance: Is in touch with the issues and things that matter to me;

• Integrity: Has strong principles and is driven by an ethical compass;

• Shared values: Reflects my beliefs and social/political priorities and values;

• Commitment: Has my community's best interests at heart;

• Affinity: A person I can relate to and like;

• Follow through: Delivers on their promises, does what they say they will.

The results were as follow:

1. Jacinda Ardern, 77

2. Penny Wong, 53

3. Julie Bishop, 52

4. Tanya Plibersek, 50

5. Anthony Albanese, 46

6. Richard Di Natale, 45

7. Pauline Hanson, 44

8. Scott Morrison, 43

9. Bill Shorten, 42

10. Tony Abbott, 36

11. Peter Dutton, 34

12. Clive Palmer, 30

She also won fans for publicly hugging a Muslim woman following the shocking Christchuch mosque massacres.

A photo of Ms Ardern wearing a black hijab, her face creased in grief for those bereaved by the Christchurch shooting, went viral on social media.

Observers across the planet raced to express their admiration for the leader who knew instinctively how to respond to the worst terrorist attack her country had seen.