It's (un)Usual, but this festival will entertain and excite

STARS SHINE: Performers from The Most Kabaret are preparing to showcase their skills at The (Un)Usual Festival. Jackie Munro

THE countdown is on to Lismore's most unique festival.

The (un)Usual Festival Lismore is an inaugural travelling, experimental live arts festival celebrating professional and emerging artists of varying ability, this time with a special surprise.

Following the fires which have devastated and displaced residents across the Northern Rivers, festival organisers have decided to donate all profits from one of the festival's events to fire affected residents.

Realartworks' signature event The Most Kabaret will be featured at the festival, with all profits going towards the fire recovery.

RealArtWorks' Sunita Bala said this was just one way RealArtWorks could help give back to the community, and The Most Kabaret was the "perfect choice".

"The Most Kabaret has always been an event to celebrate inclusive artists advocating for community and social change," she said.

"The Most Kabaret takes place on the evening of The International Day of Action for Climate Change, and it's fitting that in these uncertain times, artists who have the passion and skills, come together to support community recovery and resilience.

"We want to offer a number of complimentary tickets for people and families affected by the bush fires, and would welcome any sponsorship for tickets.

"It's important, that even in times of disaster, people take the time and are supported to stay connected."

The Most Kabaret will be held Friday, November 29 at the Lismore Workers Club, and doors open 6pm with pre show acts, before the cabaret itself starts 7pm.

Tickets are $23 and are available from the www.lismoreworkers.com.au.

About the festival

Held in Lismore next week from Thursday November 28 until Saturday November 30, Ms Bala said over 250 creatives both local and visiting, will create and perform original work for festival goers at various events across the city.

The festival program includes multi-media projections on buildings, art installations, exhibitions, film, a giant Camera Obscura on the grounds of The Northern Rivers Conservatorium and performances such as a gender bending multi arts performance 'Little Red' based on the story of little Red Riding Hood.

"With a diverse line-up featuring some of the absolute best artists our region, patrons have the opportunity to join over 100 creatives either on the stage, the dance floor, free photobooth, glamour parlour and raise funds for our community," Ms Bala said.

The festival program and ticketing information can be found at https://postdisabilityarts. wixsite.com/unusual