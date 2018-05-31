Menu
DIRECTIONS: Reconciliation Week gathering at Lismore City Council with General Manager Gary Murphy, Mayor Isaac Smith, Elder Thelma James in 2017.
Community

It's time to focus on reconciliation

by Mayor Isaac Smith
30th May 2018 2:51 PM

RECONCILIATION Week is an important time in our local calendar as it reminds us all of the continued need for healing of past hurts.

To be reconciled is to restore relations and we are very blessed to have that opportunity as a country.

When we look at ongoing conflicts in other parts of the world, the lack of reconciliation is something that has plagued cultures for centuries or even longer.

Australia, with its relatively recent history of colonisation, has a better chance than any other country to embrace our first peoples and make their culture a significant part of our own.

This week has been full of special moments for me as I spend time in our community seeing those bridges being built.

As a council we believe on leading this movement with our Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

The RAP not only restores, but enhances our connection with the local Bundjalung nation and all local Aboriginal people.

In its latest form our RAP has already laid a foundation for respectful and positive relations and is now in the phase or enhancing and growing that understanding.

That means reaching out to other organisations so they too can start a RAP process.

The last phase, which we hope to begin in the next few years is to become innovators.

Our RAP needs to use all of the previous reconciliation acts and achievements to then go in new directions and empower our whole community.

Acts of innovation show that don't accept what we have as we know that more can be done. That we can be more.

It is an honour to lead a council that has always pushed for recognition and embraced our proud Bundjalung heritage. I am excited by the life changing, community building opportunities that are ahead of us.

