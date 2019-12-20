‘It’s scary’: Pete Murray reveals fears for our future

National treasure Pete Murray has opened up about his environmental fears for Australia’s future, saying he’s “scared” and “not really sure what the answer is.”

With fires and drought ravaging our country, Pete Murray believes people at all levels need to do more.

The Byron Bay based singer will perform two benefit marine conservation at Twilight at Taronga, a bumper festival of musical and comedy acts spanning from January 31 to March 7.

The event has partnered with the Litter Free Oceans initiative, something Murray is passionate about, but he says people and politicians alike need to do more about environmental change.

Pete Murray at Taronga Zoo visits Marlie the seal for Twilight at Taronga series. Picture: Brett Costello

"From what you can tell, things are definitely changing and they don't seem to be getting any better," he told Confidential,



"It's scary, I'm not really sure what the answer is.

"But rather than pointing the finger in politics, on every single issue, what's the best thing for the country?

"It's probably not just politicians working together but people working together and stop thinking 'well let's see what we can get now for ourselves' and think about the future."

Murray wants people to think about how much plastic they use.

There are some encouraging signs, Murray says, but when people are washing their cars during a severe drought it is hard to keep his cool.

"People are starting to become a lot more conscious," he said.

"Thinking about marine life and using reusable straws and reusable drink bottles.

"Recycling I've noticed the last 10 years has changed a lot, people really are starting to take that seriously.

"The older generations are also becoming a lot more conscious about everything they do.

"But seeing people washing their cars when we've got fires burning and really low water - like seriously? Do you have to wash your car right now?"

Bernard Fanning will also perform at Taronga by Twilight on February 14. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

Playing his gigs at Taronga Zoo on February 6 and 7, sharing the stage with other huge Australian acts including Wolfmother, Bernard Fanning, Kasey Chambers, Meg Mac and more, is one thing Murray is looking forward to.

"We always get through these times but one thing I'm looking forward to is coming down to perform these shows at Taronga Zoo," he said.

"That's super positive to me. "I love playing music and keeping people happy so let's focus on that and enjoy that side of it."