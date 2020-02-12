It's pouring rain, why do we still have water restrictions?

HEAVY rain has contributed to a rise in water catchment levels on the Northern Rivers, but water restrictions have not yet eased.

A Rous County Council representative said the rain was great news for the region, but the council wanted to exercise due diligence before dropping water restrictions.

He said that meant consulting with various experts to determine whether enough rain had fallen, and would continue to fall, to keep dam levels at a satisfactory level.

He said a meeting will be held in the coming week to discuss the matter.

Rocky Creek Dam was now at 90 per cent capacity and Emigrant Creek was 100 per cent full and spilling.

Councils supplied by Rous County Council generally follow the water council's lead on what level to set their water restrictions.

Lismore Shire Council has Level 2 water restrictions in place for consumers, including those in Nimbin who draw water from Mulgum Creek Weir and DE Williams Dam.

Byron Shire Council and Ballina Shire Council also have Level 2 water restrictions, with Lavertys Gap Weir at Mullumbimby at 100 per cent.

Richmond Valley Council area has also received good rain, but still has Level 3 water restrictions in place.

The council will review the situation in the coming week.

Kyogle Council general manager Graham Kennett said all of the district's water supplies were at, or near, capacity, but they were monitoring the flows into those water storages to ensure they were sustained before lifting water restrictions.

Kyogle Weir was at 100 per cent, Bonalbo's dam was at 97 per cent, and water was over flowing Tooloom Falls ‒ which supplies water to Urbenville, Woodenbong and Mulli Mulli.

Mr Kennett said they would review water restrictions once they had determined if the water flow was sustained.

Tenterfield Shire Council reported their dam was 60 per cent full, with signs ash contamination was dropping, and will recommend easing of the 4.7 water restriction at their next general meeting.