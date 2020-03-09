It’s on: Gallen to lock in May mega-fight

Mark Hunt has signed a contract to fight Paul Gallen in a heavyweight boxing showdown to take place in May.

Former UFC star Hunt has challenged NRL hardman Gallen to sign his deal to ensure the bout takes place in Sydney.

The Daily Telegraph understands Gallen will sign, and the fight will occur on May 20 at Qudos Bank Arena.

"He's been chasing me for two years, well I've signed the contract, so now Paul has to put up or shut up,' Hunt said.

"I am 45, I haven't fought in two years but I've got that itch back, I've got that fire inside me and I want to end my career on happy terms.

"I've come to terms with [Gallen's promoter] Matt Rose, but I think Paul is scared to be honest.

"He talks too much, but he don't want none of this smoke.

"Sign the contract Paul, we're waiting."

While Hunt has two professional boxing contests on his resume - a draw in 1998 and a loss in 2000 - it was well before he became a household name in mixed martial arts.

Hunt debuted in the UFC in 2010 and went on the fight for the interim heavyweight title as well as major bouts against Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir and Alistair Overeem, before retiring in December 2018 after a loss to Justin Willis.

Gallen and Australia's former world heavyweight boxing champion Lucas Browne have both expressed interest in fighting Hunt in the squared circle since then.

It now appears league hardman Gallen will get the chance in 10 weeks' time.

Gallen is undefeated as a professional boxer (9-0-1, 5KO), but had a narrow draw against former AFL star Barry Hall in his previous bout last November.

The 38-year-old was expected to have a rematch with Hall early this year but negotiations fell apart, and Hunt emerged as a viable alternative.

After talks with Hunt initially seemed to turn sour, "The Super Samoan" agreed to new terms on Monday morning and signed the contract offered by Rose.

"Has Paul Gallen even fought any real fighters?" Hunt said. "They're all former footballers.

"I've been throwing down against proper fighters my whole career.

"He wants to come dance on my terrain now, we'll see how he likes it.

"I saw him against Barry Hall, I love how competitive he is.

"But this fight will go how I want it to go. I'll feel him out for the first two rounds, then I'll step it up into second and third gear and take him out in the fourth or fifth round.

"He can't do anything to faze me.

"There are only two things I'm scared of; sharks and women."