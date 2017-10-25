It's not apples - unloved still life subject disappears

ORIGINAL SIN: AKA reports the apple has left Margaret Olley's Lilies and Grapes, 1958, and disappeared into the Lismore Regional Gallery portal.

REPORT: CRITICAL LEVEL CODE RED at LRG. The Portal strikes back!

REPORTING OFFICERS: Special Agents Mona & Elisa (SAME) of Art Keepers Agency (AKA), Intergalactic Portal Preservation Amalgamation

Division.

Code Red: The Lismore Regional Gallery's permanent collection is in danger of irreversible galactic shape-shifts! The AKA's worst fears are realised: despite the community's best QUAD activation efforts, we must confirm that none other than Margaret Olley's Lilies and Grapes, 1958, has been contaminated by extreme rogue portal powers.

The left of centre apple has left the painting and is now believed to be on the run, aided and abetted by the increasing strength of Portal. "Apple, if you're reading this, all is forgiven, and Lismore just wants you to come home."

Peggy Popart, official Art Portal guardian, also remains in the vast abstract starry starry portal space; making this situation even more urgent due to the Gallery's official opening Saturday October 28 at 5.30pm

Special Agent Elisa with the technical support of forensic film expert Professor Rohan Langford was able to obtain and decode encrypted footage of the Apple, which is available for viewing in Window#1 of the Gallery and via Facebook.

Special Agent Mona said: "In light of Apple's extreme distress and mutinous actions, we are authorising an Unsung Heroes of Still Life intervention. This has not been attempted for hundreds of years, but has received special top-level security clearance.

The AKA is calling all Lismore art-loving citizens to congregate and show their appreciation for the all unnamed heroes of still life paintings, such as the spoons, onions, plates, chairs, flowers and tablecloths. Bring your favourite weary, unappreciated, everyday objects to contribute to the QUAD's Still Life drawing event. The day's activities will led by local award-winning artist René Bolten and accompanied by musicians Mirth and Mona and Lisa from the AKA.

The AKA is on full alert and full alarm!

We need to do our very best to diffuse the portal powers before the new Gallery opens at 2.30pm. Let's get our ART and our Peggy back where they belong.

CommunityArt Activation Event

What: Festival of Unsung Heroes of Still Life: Still life installation and drawing activities.

When: Saturday, 3.30-5.30pm.

Where: The QUAD, adjacent new Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St Lismore

Cost: FREE

FREE Auslan interpreted and wheelchair accessible event

For further information contact:

LISMORE REGIONAL GALLERY

11 Rural St

Lismore NSW 2480

www.lismoregallery.org

02 6627 4600