It's good to talk

IT MIGHT be five months since the floods but if Lismore wants to heal, it needs to "give itself permission to talk", says chief advocate for World Vision Australia, Tim Costello. Thankfully, next Monday, that is precisely what the city will do.

In light of Lismore's recent struggles, four of the country's leading identities will gather at an inaugural event, Let's Talk, to discuss the importance of resilience in surviving life's highs and lows.

Mr Costello, who is also patron of The Winsome Soup Kitchen, will join renowned author and ex-wallaby, Peter FitzSimons as well as ex-Australian test cricketer, Nathan Hauritz, and 2017 Invictus Games competitor, Nathan Parker, to take part in the evening discussion over canapes at Trinity Sports Centre.

Peter Fitzsimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival. kurtpetersenphoto.com

All the speakers have donated their time to share their insights and strategies for dealing with adversity.

Mr Costello says he is well versed to impart his understanding of resilience, having spend the past 15 years visiting areas of the world ravaged by tsunamis, floods, earthquakes and cyclones.

In order to recover from the trauma caused by natural disasters, communities have to give people "permission to express how they feel and admit they are struggling," he says.

"It often feels, at certain time after the event, that everyone else has moved on and are getting back to normal but, for many, the inner trauma is still real. They are made to feel there is something wrong with them and their pain is shut down.

"The fact is, there are no right or wrong emotions, they are just there," he says.

After having seen much suffering "often involving the most vulnerable in society", Mr Costello says he has never found the answer as to why only that "through human solidarity, communication and the ability to be listened to, communities can heal".

Mr Costello says as patron of The Winsome Soup Kitchen he happily and answered the invitation from his "old friends" Ridley and Meike Bell to come and support Let's Talk.

"I love their hearts and what they do and wanted to come," he said.

Along with The Winsome Soup Kitchen, Our Kids and the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group, The Lords Taverners Northern NSW are major sponsors of the event.

Our Kids who raises funds to purchase paediatric equipment for our local helps and the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group are a newly formed group focussed on promoting and supporting positive mental health and suicide prevention within our Northern Rivers Community.

Ex-Australian test cricketer, Nathan Hauritz. Alistair Brightman

Chairman of The Lords Taverners, Graeme Hoskins says "as a community we can help to improve mental health. The importance of talking and supporting each other at school, home and in the community is a positive message which leads to better mental health for both the individual the family and the whole community".

Peter FitzSimons was delighted to take up the invitation to take part in the discussion, having had a long association with the Lords Taverners as well as Ridley Bell.

He said he grew up in North Sydney at a time when community played a " very strong part in life".

"Australia right now is lacking this sense of community and I am willing to play a part in anything that endeavours to strengthen the bonds of community. As well as that, I have long held a great affection for Lismore."

Mr FitzSimons quoted the great WWII ABC correspondent Chester Wilmot in saying: "The spirit which has made Australia is called it mateship . . . the spirit which makes men stick together. In Australia by sticking together, men have defied drought, bushfire and flood..."

Aspiring fighter pilot Nathan Parker was fitted with a prosthetic after losing his arm takes to the sky again. Luke Mortimer

Tickets https://www.try

booking.com/297673 or at the following supporting businesses:

Lismore: Lismore Timezone, Lismore Vet Clinic, Anytime Fitness Goonellabah

Ballina: Budget Eyewear, Yellow Brick Road

Casino: Arum, The Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse

Lennox: Elders Real Estate

Byron Bay: Byron Coastal Real Estate, Byron Bay Golf Club