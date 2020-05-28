It’s going to be a big week for our beauty salons

Better book soon if you want to be one of the first in your local salon.

Better book soon if you want to be one of the first in your local salon.

IT’S a beautiful time for beauty salons, with local businesses allowed to open from June 1 due to eased restrictions from the NSW government.

And demand for their services is already skyrocketing.

“My Monday is nearly booked out, all our clients have contacted us via the phone, coming past and social media,” Bobby’s Hair and Beauty employee, Sarah Signall, said.

“Everyone has been trying to get the Monday and now it’s flowing into the rest of the week.

“We’re really excited to get everyone back into the routine with their skin health, and getting them in for their waxing and skin and body treatments.”



It caps the end of a tough few months in the beauty industry, which was among the hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions.

“It has been stressful because the beauty does balance the hair and not being able to have that income has been really stressful for our owner, Pauline,” Ms Signall said.

“It was a blessing when the government said they were going to step in and help with JobKeeper to keep employees on the books but it has been sad because we’ve got eight rooms here and eight rooms not being used is sad.”

Salons, like Bobby’s Hair and Beauty in Lismore, are still mindful of the pandemic and are maintaining strict hygiene standards to ensure their customers safety.

“We always maintain a really high standard of hygiene and sterilisation and cleanliness, so we are really prepared to open on the first of June … we’re ready to open,” Ms Signall said.

To get in touch with Bobby’s Hair and Beauty, call 6621 8796.