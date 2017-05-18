It's Gemfest time again

LISMORE'S 27th Gemfest takes place this weekend and is the biggest annual event in the country devoted to lapidary and allied arts.

Organised by the Lismore Gem and Lapidary Club Inc, exhibitors come from all parts of the country and range from amateurs to the most experienced professionals.

There is everything from rough stone for cutting, through to finished jewellery in all price ranges, along with mineral specimens, fossils, gold nuggets and meteorites are to be found on display.

There are gem sieving activities for children, demonstrations of jewellery making and other craft activities.

A range of food outlets are available, along with free parking in the Lismore Showground. Visitors from outside of the local area can enjoy special deals for camping on site.

