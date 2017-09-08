It's access all areas for our historic Conservatorium

Troy Grant MP with Thomas George MP and the director of The Northern Rivers Conservatorium, Anita Bellman, to announce government funding for the upgrade of The Arts Centre.

IT WILL now be access all areas for the community at The Northern Rivers Conservatorium with the announcement of over $200 000 in government funding for the upgrade of Lismore's historic building.

Member for Lismore, Thomas George was accompanied by Troy Grant, Minister for Police as well as Emergency Services, as he dropped into The Con to confirm the $221,088 in NSW Government funding for the Arts Centre.

Mr George said the project will include the installation of a lift servicing all three floors and internal ramps as well as an upgrade to amenities.

Director of The Conservatorium, Anita Bellman, said she was "pretty excited by the announcement".

"The installation of a lift it is going to mean we can be a truly inclusive organisation and give access to the whole community to all the services across the Con's building," she said..

"A the moment grandparents of little kids have not been able to see some performances and families members with a disability have not been able to participate. "

Mr George said: "I'm pleased our Government has been able to contribute to this project which will benefit our community for decades to come by making it easier for people to enjoy local arts and cultural experiences.

"Currently, any members of the community with limited mobility through disability, old-age, ill-health or injury are only able to access the ground floor of the Conservatorium.

"The 18 stairs leading to the first floor and further 32 stairs leading to the top floor of the building pose an impossible barrier to participation in the music education and performance programs offered by the Conservatorium," Mr George said.

"The funding is from the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants supported by the Clubgrants Category 3 program.

"Over $50 million in Clubgrants funding is being provided in the current term of government for local community infrastructure projects across arts and culture, sport and recreation and emergency preparedness.

"These grants are funded through a rebate on the state's registered clubs' gaming machines to reinvest profits back into community projects."