It’s a clear Easter message from Lismore's mayor

NO ENTRY: Lismore City Council's parks and open spaces remain open however, all play equipment, barbecues, skate parks, exercise equipment and similar are closed and unavailable for use. Photo: Jackie Munro

WITH more than 5744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, residents are being urged to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home, especially this Easter holiday period.

Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith said, council "has always been happy to welcome tourists to our region, however, now is not the time to visit."

"People should stay home and not visit our community," Cr Smith said.

"It's clear from the Federal and State orders that now is not the time for a holiday or a day trip.

"We are urging regional travellers not to visit Lismore and its villages this Easter school holidays or until restrictions are lifted and it's safe to do so."

The NSW Government's Public Health Order is very clear and directs the community not to leave their homes unless it's for essential work, education, food, medical care or exercise.

"The State Government has been very clear with what is expected under this order," Cr Smith said.

"It's important people take this seriously and understand the significant ramifications if they do not follow these guidelines."

Cr Smith said Lismore and Nimbin caravan parks have been closed to new residents and council is working closely with privately owned and operated caravan parks, boarding houses and backpacker accommodation in the area to ensure compliance with Public Health Orders.

He said council also urged anyone who requires temporary or emergency accommodation to contact the Department of Family and Community Services on 1800 152 152 for assistance to find a safe place to stay.

"We need to keep our community safe," he said.

"Please stay at home, unless you have an essential reason. This is the only way we will overcome this pandemic and save lives."

Lismore City Council is taking all necessary precautions to keep the community and staff safe. This includes the closure of the Lismore Memorial Baths, Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, the Lismore Regional Gallery, and restrictions at the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre and the Nimbin Transfer Station.

The council's parks and open spaces remain open, however, all play equipment, barbecues, skate parks, exercise equipment and similar are closed and unavailable for use.

National Parks has also closed its campsites and parks, including Minyon Falls.

Rocky Creek Dam is also closed to the public.

For full details of the changes, go to yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au/covid-19-information-updates.