Menu
Login
NSW review mulls school smartphone ban. Picture: Alison Wynd
NSW review mulls school smartphone ban. Picture: Alison Wynd
Education

Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

7th Sep 2018 8:59 AM

NEW South Wales students, parents and teachers will be asked what they think about smartphones in classrooms as part of a review into whether the devices should be allowed in schools.

The terms of reference for the review, proposed by state Education Minister Rob Stokes, will be announced on Friday and its recommendations will be passed on to the government by the end of the year.

Child psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg, who will lead the review, told The Daily Telegraph he plans to look at phone bans that have been implemented in schools in Albania and France.

Reader poll

Do you think smartphone should be banned from classrooms?

View Results

Pollster Ipsos will conduct interviews with educators and families as part of the large-scale review into phones and tablets in schools that could suggest bans, age limitations or technology-free days.

-AAP

classrooms education nsw smartphones technology
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hope rises

    Hope rises

    Community At this year's Lantern Parade the photos to be had at the Parade's assembly area were terrific. Liked particularly the "Hope " lantern, and the setting sun.

    Community is about having time to engage

    Community is about having time to engage

    Community As housing becomes less affordable true cost is to community life

    Listen to protect children

    Listen to protect children

    Community "The stronger the community the safer the children”

    "The 1st Lismore shows the true spirit of scouting"

    "The 1st Lismore shows the true spirit of scouting"

    Community 1st Lismore Scouts turn 100

    Local Partners