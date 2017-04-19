It 'Must Be Love' not war in Holy Week

AS a Generation Xer I've always been jealous of Baby Boomers waxing lyrical about the seventies, the Woodstock Flower Power love in and the anarchy of the Punk Rock Era.

I should have known the pendulum would swing and history would repeat itself. I suppose it just never occurred to me it would happen in my life time. So there I was: even Patti Smith was still around and the message was the same. I felt the audience's solidarity at The Bluesfest Crossroad stage when Smith called for humanity to come together in peace against Trump's bombing campaign 'during Holy Week' and I understood what it must have felt like to be a protester back then.

In the post flood weeks there has been a lot of coming together of people. It is a good feeling to come together after so many years of: it is all about me; it is all about house prices.

But, I was also sad in that moment in the festival tent. I have my own children now and I wish we weren't back on a war footing.

Really? Again?

I'm scared about the way things are heading. I want to be able to say humanity has learnt from the past.

Suds, the lead singer of the Classic 80s scar band, Madness, was right when he ended their set on Sunday night from the festival's Mojo stage: "It Must Be Love.”