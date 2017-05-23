It is all a plot in the reptile world

I HAVE it on good authority from a woman I met recently at a party that we (the human race) are governed by reptilian humanoids.

Apparently they came to earth some time ago, mated with humans and now penetrate every area of power and governance in the world. The royal family is made up of reptiles (and this includes Kate, the wife of Prince William), the Bush family, Trump of course and various other members of the ruling elite. Possibly anyone you don't like in power. You can tell if someone is a reptile by looking in their eyes and you see coldness. They might also have reddish hair, unexplained scars on the body and a sense of not belonging to the human race. Electrical devices behave weirdly in their presence.

I have often wondered who holds the power in the world. I used to think it was somewhere between the people, the politicians, the media and the rich corporations. Now I know, it's reptiles. The notion of democracy is handed to us as a sop to keep us quiet and make us believe we have some semblance of power, when in fact reptilian overlords are in the process of gaining control of the entire planet.

Oh and before I forget, I was also informed that the 9/11 attack was a planned demolition by dark forces, the moon landing didn't happen (NASA faked it). and the earth is not round but actually it's a giant disc. Those pictures from space are faked (NASA again). If the earth is really spinning, then aeroplanes would never be able to reach their destinations. It would be too hard for them to fly against a rotating planet.

So keep this in mind next time you exercise your right to vote and fancifully think you could have some impact on the governance of our crazy world. We are governed by blood-drinking, shape-shifting reptilian overlords who control us from underground bases.

After the conversation I felt the need for a stiff drink. And then I thought, that's probably what the reptiles want. Everyone drinking themselves into a stupor so their evil plan of world domination would succeed. Cunning plan eh? You could suggest we fell for that one.