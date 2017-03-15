Is your child the next dirtgirlworld TV star?

JOIN THEM: Scrapboy and Dirtgirl get grubby.

NORTHERN Rivers children between 8 and 12 years of age can now apply to be part of an upcoming dirtgirlworld television program.

Creator and producer of dirgirlword, Cate McQuillen, confirmed the TV show will start filming in April and the children selected will be joining dirtgirl, scrapboy and Costa the Garden Gnome in Get Grubby TV.

"(It will be) a 20-episode series to inspire kids and families to switch off and go outside," she said.

"To fit with our story, we are looking for kids with very specific skills, interests and hobbies: Sustainable kids with a special interest. Maybe it's chooks, solar power, rocks, ninja backyards or even silk worms.

Ms McQuillen said the production is seeking 20 children from the Northern Rivers, Gold Coast, Sydney or Melbourne.

"We are seeking kids who are 8-12 and who really want to share their enthusiasm, in front of the camera, for nature, and who, of course, love getting grubby," she said.

The artist said each episode will feature one child and one of the characters hanging out with them.

The segment will run for about 90 seconds in the episode.

Dirtgirl creators Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace. Adam Hourigan

Although the children need to be motivated and passionate about their hobbies, Cate McQuillen said the TV series producers are not looking necessarily for child actors.

"We are looking for highly motivated kids. That doesn't mean all super loud kids, necessarily; we are after a wide and diverse range of wonderful kids."

The producers are looking for:

- Chicken child: One who loves their chickens, knows how to handle and care for them and may even have trained them to do a trick.

- Soil child: A soil tester, compost fan, or microbe mad kid.

- Ninja child: This is very specific. Producers are looking for a kid who has an obstacle course in their home backyard and who is passionate about it.

- Bee child: A small but serious bee-keeper, who know all about it.

- Butterfly child: Someone who is into silk worms or butterflies and could introduce us to how this all works.

- Surfer child: A great surfer who also cares for the ocean and could encourage Costa The Garden Gnome to surf.

- Rock child: A rock balancer, geologist or rock collector.

- Backyard gamer: A player of games outside in an urban backyard of DIY fun.

- Sandcastler: A sand artist, decorator or grand designer of the castle of sand.

- Tent child: A kid who loves camping and would be happy to share every camping tip they know.

- Star child: An astronomer or stargazer who can find planets and constellations in the night sky.

- Plastic-free child: Producers would love to visit a plastic-free household but be guided by the kid of the house.

- Garden child: An avid gardener, even a little Costa with or without a beard.

- Nature child: A walker and talker, a mini David Attenborough.

- Harvest child: Someone who knows when to pick them and what to do with them, a paddock to fork little fresh foodie.

- Puddle child: A kid with a love of mud, muddy water, mud sliding, a puddle jumping show-off.

- A recicle child: An expert on knowing what goes in which bin and why.

- Solar child: A renewable power fan who can explain what is going on up there on the roof.

- Wildlife child: A WIRES family kid who knows about rescuing and caring for our native animals.

How to apply

1. Email aliison@mememe.com.au, including your name, age and the area you live in.

2. Include a short clip, filmed on a phone , tablet or camera, letting the producers know which kid you are and what you love doing, in no more than 30 seconds

3. Send your email by Monday, March 20.