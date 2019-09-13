Is this Australia’s most sustainable house?

This Tiny Tropical Healthy House (TTHH) was unveiled this morning at James Cook University in Townsville.

THIS house designed by a James Cook University Professor is the epitome of low-key living.

JCU's Engineering Professor Anne Steinemann and her team have created a Tiny Tropical Healthy House (TTHH) that has good indoor air quality and is resilient in tough tropical climates.

The project which was unveiled this morning at James Cook University campus in Townsville was constructed without using petrochemical glues, and instead uses metal flashing, mechanical fixings, and wall frames assembled using screws and rivets.

"The tiny house is constructed with stainless steel, known for its low-offgassing and inert properties and its resistance to microbial growth and infestation," Professor Steinemann said.

We have avoided the use of any petrochemical-containing building materials, such as manufactured wood, recycled products, treated lumber or composites.

"In addition to being healthy, it's designed to be energy efficient, cyclone rated, affordable, adaptable, and transportable."

Professor Steinemann said there was a need for a healthy house suitable for the tropics.

"We spend most of our time indoors, and levels of pollutants in homes are usually several times higher indoors than outdoors," she said.



"Energy efficiency measures that involve more airtight buildings, lower ventilation rates, increased reliance on airconditioning, and less use of open windows can actually worsen indoor air quality," Professor Steinemann said.

The house also uses climate-sensitive design, with open windows to encourage cross-ventilation.

"In this way, the tiny house eliminates the need for airconditioning and mechanical ventilation," Professor Steinemann said

"The tiny house can be rotated according to the direction of the wind and sun."

