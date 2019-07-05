Worthington Island has hit the market for $385,000 — one of the cheapest islands to hit the market in Australia.

A 28-hectare island that's just hit the market is one of the cheapest in Australia, priced at just six figures that come to only half the median house price in Brisbane.

Remote but within a 30-minute boat ride to the nearest city, the island off the Queensland coast was described as a place where fishermen hide behind trees to bait lines so the fish don't spook, where beehives are empty because the bees prefer the bush, and where you pick a crab off the beach for brekkie.

The island, used for fishing and gardening by the seller, was listed for sale at $385,000 - and even that may be negotiable for cashed up-buyers ready for a quick transaction.

Crabs can be picked from mangroves and beaches.

Private Islands Australia agent Richard Vanhoff told The Courier-Mail that he'd never seen anything like it.

"It's easily the cheapest island I have ever seen," he said. "The owner just wants to sell the island and move on. He's had it for many, many years and he doesn't visit the island all that often now. When he was a keen fishermen and gardener he used to but these days he rarely gets to it."

He said Worthington Island was leased from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines - with eight years left to run but a 25-year renewal could be sought.

Worthington Island had in the past been used for vegetable and fruit farming.

Originally published as Is this Australia's cheapest island?