Is the Horn-Rushton partnership on ropes?

QUEENSLAND'S favourite boxing son Jeff Horn is believed to be considering parting company with long-time trainer Glenn Rushton as the fallout continues from his ferocious beating in Bendigo.

Horn was knocked out by Michael Zerafa on Saturday night in distressing circumstances and is reportedly considering severing ties with Rushton.

Seven News in Brisbane reported that Horn and his family had met during the past 24 hours to discuss his future with the trainer.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

According to Seven, Rushton also has released a statement apologising for not throwing in the towel.

Boxing legend Jeff Fenech was critical of Rushton for allowing the beating to go on too long, especially when Horn seemed out on his feet.

"The corner should never have allowed him to take that much punishment,'' Fenech said. "I thought it was disgraceful.''

Jeff Horn is given some final advice from Glenn Rushton before fighting Michael Zerafa.

Wife Jo and Horn's mum, Liza Dykstra, were in tears ringside at the end of the fight.

"Half of you says you want to throw the towel in and the other half says if he grabs him and hangs on, we're close to the end of the round," Rushton said.

The fight was only ended when Horn's father Jeff Sr came to his corner and ordered Rushton and Horn's brother Ben, his cornerman, to stop it.

Horn hits the deck in the ninth round in the one-sided 'Battle of Bendigo' bout.

Both the trainer and Horn seemed at odds over the Queensland slugger's diet heading into the bout, with Rushton revealing 'The Hornet' was binging on junk food.

After the brutal loss Rushton said "pizzas and Coke'' had to be eliminated from his diet if Horn wanted to continue boxing.

"We've got to sit down and have that long, hard talk and say exactly what does that look like, diet-wise work-wise and really put the effort in," Rushton said.

Horn questioned his food intake in the hours leading up to the fight and said he felt sluggish during the bout.

Jeff Horn with mum Liza Dykstra, daughters Charlotte and Isabelle and his wife Jo.

"I felt like I couldn't get my shots off, they weren't landing as good as I wanted, it was frustrating me from pretty much the beginning," he said.

Horn had little resemblance to the relentless terrier who two years ago outmuscled Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest fighters in history, on one of the great days in Australian sport.

Rushton also suggested that Horn had been sick with a sore throat in the few days leading into the fight, but in defeat Horn said: "I don't want to make any excuses. Michael outboxed me and did a great job.''