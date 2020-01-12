Is 'Megxit' royal drama important?

Royal drama not high on priorities

Jarrard Potter

WHEN the news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex were planning to step back from their royal duties, I couldn't tell you how I felt.

No, really, I couldn't tell you because the news meant nothing to me and to say that I have any genuine feelings one way or the other would be a complete lie.

It's caused quite a kerfuffle in the UK though, especially among the royal-lovers.

The tabloids have all lined up to have a swing because unfortunately for these two, it's a case of damned if they do, damned if they don't.

Nothing these two will ever do will be enough for the savages on Fleet St, so if moving out of the royal spotlight can give them a chance to live their own lives the way they want to, then go for it.

Then again, it seems a bit rich, especially for Harry, to decide he wants to renege the duty of being a senior royal when he has grown up and enjoyed the many privileges the life of a royal has entailed.

The least he could do was spend the rest of his life in servitude to crown and country.

The pair probably could have handled things a bit better by giving their boss (and Harry's grandmother) a bit more notice before deciding to pull the pin from the roles and responsibilities of a senior role.

However, considering everything that's going on in the world right now, who really cares?

When Trump is huffing and puffing about Iran, and bushfire is devastating large swathes of Australia, the last thing I care about is Harry and Meghan deciding to ditch the family business.

Like I said before, I didn't care yesterday, nor do I today.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are characterised on Page 1 of the New York Post, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in New York. In a statement the couple said they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent." (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Who else can we turn to in dark times?

Tim Jarrett

When the news broke that Harry and Meghan were "quitting" the royal family, I literally spat out the tea I was drinking from my 1981 commemorative Royal Wedding mug.

Then I topped that mug back up with salty tears.

Like an underground cyclone shelter in which to wait out a storm, the royal family has provided so many of us, on so many occasions, an opportunity to escape our increasingly dire reality.

Feeling sad because your partner is filing for divorce? Perhaps climate change is getting you down? Maybe you are bummed about the impending enslavement of the human race by robots?

Solution: Have look at what the Royals are up to and in no time the sadness is replaced by mild indifference as you discover what type of cufflinks Kate bought William this Christmas.

Harry and Meghan have to realise there is more at stake than their "freedom" to license their own commemorative mugs, we are talking about the breakdown of an institution.

If they can leave, what message will that send to future royals? This will no doubt lead to royals handing in their titles left, right and centre and pretty soon Buckingham Palace will be a theme park.

And we only have ourselves to blame. We allowed an increasingly "woke" public to interfere with royal traditions.

Not only can royals marry commoners and divorcees, it is suddenly frowned upon to marry a cousin.

Not since Victoria and Albert, the 1800s answer to "Brangelina" have we had real royal values. And this is why I shed tears, Harry and Meghan are robbing future generations of a modern day "Alboria".