Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man apparently went for a skinny-dip in the Yarra River off Melbourne's busy Princes Bridge on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7.
A man apparently went for a skinny-dip in the Yarra River off Melbourne's busy Princes Bridge on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7.
Offbeat

‘Is he naked?’: Swimmer shocks onlookers

17th Feb 2020 8:56 AM

An apparently naked man went for a skinny dip in the Yarra River in the heart of Melbourne's CBD yesterday, baffling onlookers.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon on the Yarra close to Flinders St station and Federation Square, some of the busiest areas in the centre of Melbourne.

The man is said to have jumped off the Princes Bridge, which is usually heaving with pedestrians and trams.

 

Backstroke in front of the bar. Picture: Channel 7.
Backstroke in front of the bar. Picture: Channel 7.

A video, filmed by patrons at the nearby Riverland bar and broadcast by Channel 7, shows the man performing a number of stokes after plunging into the murky water.

Onlookers can be heard to gasp as the skinny dipper takes to the water.

"Is he naked? Has he got any clothes on?" one man can be heard on the video saying.

"He's got to be blind," said another.

Channel 7 reported that the police were called to Prince Bridge at 4.15pm and found a man in his 40s from Torquay. He was charged with drunk and disorderly and wilful and obscene exposure.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks melbourne naked swimmer yarra river

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Homeless can wash clothes and have a shower for free

        Homeless can wash clothes and have a shower for free

        Community ORANGE Sky launches it van and needs volunteers in every town to help.

        How solar works on cloudy and rainy days may surprise you

        How solar works on cloudy and rainy days may surprise you

        Columns RENEWABLES are not “dole bludgers”.

        Purple hues to beat the cancer blues

        Purple hues to beat the cancer blues

        News Lismore MP Janelle Saffin’s weekly column goes purple ahead of Relay for Life

        Page MP ‘humbled’ by promotion

        Page MP ‘humbled’ by promotion

        News Page MP Kevin Hogan outlines latest promotion, encouragement for students and the...