Irate Seibold sprays Channel 7 over ‘spying’

Channel 7 issued Anthony Seibold an apology after the Broncos coach lost his cool with the broadcaster over an unnecessary intrusion.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold lost his cool with one of the country's leading television networks in a fiery build-up to Thursday's clash against the Roosters.

Sport Confidential can reveal Channel 7 have issued an apology to Seibold after leaving the Broncos coach irate over the filming of Brisbane's closed session at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

Seibold was running some key drills with his new hooker, debutant Cory Paix, when he heard a large buzzing sound emanating from the skies above Suncorp.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold gave Channel 7 both barrels. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Channel 7 had dispatched a helicopter to unearth Brisbane's starting side and footage of the session was available to millions of NRL fans via the network's live-stream on social media.

Seibold took exception to what he felt was unnecessary intrusion and his grievances were relayed to Channel 7 hierarchy, who subsequently cooled the flames of fury by issuing an apology.

TITANS' $500K DEAL FOR FORGOTTEN TIGER

The Titans have ramped-up their pursuit of Corey Thompson with the Gold Coast tabling a three-year, $500,000 deal for the Wests Tigers utility back.

Sport Confidential can reveal the Titans have formally expressed interest in Thompson ahead of Sunday's clash with his current club the Tigers at Suncorp Stadium.

Thompson is contracted to the Tigers until the end of next year but the Titans are keen to lure him to the Coast immediately in a bid to bolster their backline stocks, particularly with fullback AJ Brimson (fractured back) sidelined until at least August.

Corey Thompson. Picture: Phil Hillyard

AJ Brimson. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

The 30-year-old Thompson played in the opening two rounds this season before the COVID-19 break, but has since fallen out of favour at the Tigers and is 20th man for the Titans clash at Suncorp.

Thompson is on around $180,000 at the Tigers. The Titans want the elusive winger or fullback for the rest of this year, plus a further two seasons until the end of 2022.

The Titans want depth in their backline and Thompson offers experience, having scored 34 tries in 79 NRL games and playing wing for the Bulldogs in their 2014 grand-final loss to South Sydney.

The Tigers are open to a potential shift for Thompson and he could find himself in Titans colours in the coming weeks.

LEGENDARY PINKY A COVID CASUALTY

The NRL has lost one of its finest recruiters with the COVID-19 saga forcing the Broncos to part ways with veteran development scout Brian Edwards.

Affectionately known as 'Pinky' because of his pale complexion, Edwards has been at the coalface for 20 years, having first worked with the Canberra Raiders as their Queensland-based talent scout before he joined the Broncos.

But Edwards was among the 22 employees released by the Broncos due to the coronavirus pandemic which triggered a major cost-cutting exercise at the NRL's richest club.

Edwards helped set up Brisbane's Academy at Logan and was the man who signed Anthony Milford and Josh Papalii as 12-year-olds, helping turn them into Queensland Origin stars.

Andrew Gee (L) and Anthony Griffin (R) with legendary recruiter Brian Edwards.

Pinky also spotted Broncos young gun Tesi Niu, who made his NRL debut against the Roosters.

Edwards has no bad blood with the Broncos and has since been snapped up by famous league school Marsden State High to help aspiring NRL stars prepare for the big league.

"My time at the Broncos was a great experience," he said.

"I believe I have only gained more knowledge with my passion for identifying junior players and assisting them in their journey to the NRL.

"I've been fortunate to find a role with Marsden and I'm keen to help the school develop another generation of NRL players and fine young men."

FROM COACH TO COVID DOC

Jillaroos coach Brad Donald has emerged as the man who nearly rubbed Broncos halfback Brodie Croft out of last week's Parramatta blockbuster.

The NRL has repurposed staff into varying roles following the COVID-19 shutdown, with Donald now working in biosecurity protocol compliance.

Jillaroos coach Brad Donald. Picture: Scott Davis/NRL Photos

Donald was manning a thermometer at Suncorp Stadium last Thursday night when Croft's temperature was recorded above the acceptable 37.2 degrees in both ears.

Croft had to spend 15 minutes sitting down before being tested again and passed.

The NRL has found ways to shift staff around into useful roles for the revamped season.

GOOD NEWS FOR GLENN

Broncos captain Alex Glenn is pushing to return from a badly lacerated leg after missing only two games.

Glenn suffered a deep cut to his leg in last week's loss to Parramatta and was expected to miss three-four weeks.

But Glenn is hopeful of only missing two matches and returning for Brisbane's Round 6 game against Newcastle on June 18.

Glenn has to take it easy in his recovery because of a unique requirement.

He is not allowed to sweat for 10 days as the wound heals to limit the risk of infection, which has prevented him from training.

The injury and suspension ravaged Broncos are desperate to get Glenn back on deck as soon as possible.

xxxx

Broncos debutant hooker Cory Paix comes from good stock. The clever halfback or hooker was captain of the first XIII at St Mary's Toowoomba, the very school Cowboys champion Johnathan Thurston attended in his senior years. Thurston lost his way as a teenager in Brisbane but his life changed when he was placed at St Mary's, who helped deliver the Bulldogs deal which turned 'JT' into an NRL star.

KEARY'S WARNING

Ipswich-born Roosters star Luke Keary has warned the NRL to carefully consider expansion before delivering Queensland a new team.

Keary is not keen to leave the Roosters to potentially sign with Brisbane's second franchise despite the Ipswich bid team's bold declaration they want him to be their inaugural captain.

While Keary is a fan of expansion and Brisbane getting a new team, he said he didn't want the NRL to cannibalise the Broncos' popularity.

Luke Keary has warned about expansion. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty

"I like going to Brisbane and it's a one-team town, there's 50,000 people at a game and everyone loves it," he said.

"You come down here to Sydney and teams struggle to get crowds.

"It's a bit more tribal when you go up there. Do you dilute the Brisbane Broncos product by bringing in another team?

"Queensland is footy mad as a state. I'm sure they'll get behind it."

xxxx

Which NRL coach is already facing backlash from his players after making sweeping changes at his club that haven't gone down well with the precious group?

xxxx

Which NRL club has been asking rival clubs about the performance of their own recruitment manager?

xxxx

Which NRL coach is on the nose with two-time premiership mentor Phil Gould? The legendary NSW Origin mentor, now a commentator on Channel 9, believes the current coach needs huge help but whether the man in question asks for it is another matter.

Phil Gould. Picture: AAP/Darren England

xxxx

Spotted: Broncos assistant coach and club legend Corey Parker practising social distancing at Red Hill. Parker has removed himself from "The Bubble" due to other commitments, which means he is no longer allowed inside the caged area of the Broncos. He had to talk tactics with coach Anthony Seibold from the other side of the fence.

Anthony Seibold is seen talking to Corey Parker through the ‘cage’. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Originally published as Irate Seibold sprays Channel 7 over 'spying'