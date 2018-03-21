Invitation open to our agriculture minister

Lorraine Sexton retires after 48 years of dedicated service at the ANZ branch in Lismore.

FARMING provides many jobs and a lot of income for our community.

That is why I asked the new agricultural minister, David Littleproud, to Lismore this week to see first-hand how important the sector is to our community.

Over two days this week, the minister met and spoke with people from the macadamia, beef, sugar, blueberries, timber, pigs and dairy industries.

Australia has cemented itself as a world leader in the use of rooftop solar with yet another record for installed capacity.

Figures released last week show that there were more than 1057 megawatts

of capacity installed last year, beating the previous record of 1035 megawatts set in 2012.

This brings the total installed small-scale capacity in Australia to more than 6000 megawatts.

Australia has the highest penetration of rooftop solar in the world, and our community is leading Australia.

The Clean Energy Regulator predicts 2018 will see at least another 1000 megawatts of capacity added to Australian rooftops.

The Federal Government's Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme provides financial incentives for households and businesses to install renewable energy systems to reduce their reliance on the electricity grid and reduce their emissions.

I will be attending Interrelate's opening night of the Royal Commission Community Based Support Service Art Exhibition tomorrow night.

This exhibition at the Serpentine Community Art Gallery features artworks by survivors of Institutional abuse.

It runs to April 4 and then moves to Parliament House to raise community awareness as well as acknowledge the strength and resilience of survivors and their families.

I would like to wish Lorraine Sexton a happy retirement after 48 years of dedicated service at the ANZ branch in Lismore.

She had a great send-off dinner at the Goonellabah Tavern with 60 or more current and former staff, along with her husband Julian and son Jeremy.

Congratulations Lorraine - this is a remarkable achievement and your service and knowledge will no doubt be missed by staff and customers alike.

All the best.