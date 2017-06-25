22°
UPDATED: Police raid South Tweed warehouse after shooting

Alina Rylko
and Greg Stolz, Yoni Bashan, The Courier-Mail | 25th Jun 2017 12:41 PM Updated: 3:50 PM
The man presented at Tweed Hospital with single shot to the torso.
The man presented at Tweed Hospital with single shot to the torso.

UPDATE, 3:30pm:

POLICE have carried out a raid on an industrial premises at 17 Machinery Drive in South Tweed, believed to be linked to the shooting death of a man yesterday.

The Gold Coast Bulletin has reported Ace Hall, aged in his 30s, was the man who died at Tweed Hospital yesterday after he was admitted by a woman at about 4.30pm suffering a gunshot wound.

The warehouse being searched is located next to ALDI supermarket, in a building with a sign advertising second hand and new baby's clothes and a garage door business shop front.

UPDATE, 11:30am:

TWEED-BYRON police claim yesterday's fatal shooting of a man was not related to bikie gang rivalry, or a bikie brawl which occurred occurred near the Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads last Wednesday.

Superintendent Wayne Starling  told The Northern Star "there was no evidence" the victim in his 30s, who died as a result of a single shot to the torso, was a Lone Wolf bikie gang member.

"The victim is not a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and there no evidence to suggest that he died because of any affiliation with a bikie gang," Supt Starling said.

"We don't think the man was killed as a result of tensions between (Lone Wolf and Bandido) bikie gangs.

"There is no evidence that the brawl had anything to do with (the shooting) at this stage."

Supt Starling said the attack was targeted and the victim was well-known to police but it was "unlikely" another shooting would follow.

"The wider community have no concerns with being seriously injured or shot as a result of this incident," he said.

Supt Starling said there were no known bikie club houses in the Tweed region, and it cannot be confirmed whether the man was shot in front of a bikie club house but police were looking to set up crime scenes at "several locations".

The victim has not yet been publicily named.

Strike Force Varnell, comprised of detectives from Tweed-Byron LAC and the State's Homicide Squad, has been established to investigate "numerous lines of enquiry" into the killing.

More updates are expected in the next 24-hours.

INITIAL REPORT, 8:30am:

POLICE have called for witnesses to come forward after the shooting death of a man at Tweed Heads yesterday.

About 4.30pm on Saturday police attended The Tweed Hospital after reports that a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach had presented. 

Witnesses told The Sunday Mail the man's girlfriend arrived screaming that her boyfriend had been shot. 

The man received treatment however died a short time later.

The Courier Mail is reporting the victim was believed to be a Lone Wolf gang member and the shooting was a revenge attack over a State of Origin night gang brawl on the Tweed.

It followed last week's wild brawl between Lone Wolf and Bandidos bikies outside Seagulls Leagues Club at Tweed Heads on State of Origin night on Wednesday.

More than a dozen rival gang members clashed outside the club in a violent confrontation eight minutes after the kick-off of the match between Queensland and NSW.

An investigation by Tweed Byron Local Area Command and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad has commenced.

Tweed police told the Gold Coast Bulletin the showdown was a "turf war" between "thugs and hoodlums".

"They were intimidating families … it is incredibly cowardly," Inspector Brendon Cullen said.

"Bikies think they own turf … but we will not tolerate turf wars in this area."


As inquiries continue, police are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

Topics:  editors picks lone wolf northern river crime tweed byron lac tweed heads shooting

