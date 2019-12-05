Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Instagram spokesman Philip Chua says the social media platform wants its users to feel safe.
Instagram spokesman Philip Chua says the social media platform wants its users to feel safe. Max Pixel
Health

Instagram launches body image initiative

by Steven Trask
5th Dec 2019 9:40 AM

MORE than 50 per cent of Australians between 19 and 30 compare themselves to others on social media, a new survey has found.

The Butterfly Foundation, which supports people with eating disorders, released the results as it announced a new partnership to address body image issues with social media platform Instagram.

The joint campaign between Instagram and the Butterfly Foundation has been dubbed #TheWholeMe.

Butterfly Foundation chief executive Kevin Barrow says social media plays a crucial role influencing how young people see themselves.

"We know that when young people are dissatisfied with their bodies and constantly comparing themselves, they can turn to 'quick fixes' that could potentially develop into an eating disorder," he said.

Instagram spokesman Philip Chua says the social media platform wants its users to feel safe.

"We're honoured to work with the Butterfly Foundation, one of Australia's leading organisations in the fight for positive body image," he said.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

More Stories

body image instagram mental health social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enjoy a summer party

        Enjoy a summer party

        News COMMUNITY members are encouraged to welcome summer at the annual YWCA summer party in Goonellabah

        $3.4 million shop top housing proposed for former library site

        premium_icon $3.4 million shop top housing proposed for former library...

        News Residents can now offer feedback on the development application.

        ‘Incredibly challenging’: Bushfire recovery a long haul

        premium_icon ‘Incredibly challenging’: Bushfire recovery a long haul

        News AS NSW continues to burn, the State Bushfire Recovery Co-ordinator Euan Ferguson...

        From carols to music, what’s on this week

        premium_icon From carols to music, what’s on this week

        News WITH everything from Christmas carols to music, what’s on this week across...