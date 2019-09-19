Inspiring 2700 minds

LIGHTING FUTURES: NORPA's education program has reached more than 2700 kids across Northern NSW, with 1700 students reached so far in 2019.

WITHIN the entertainment industry, if you ask any actor, director or playwright and it's often their early exposure to theatre as a youngster that ignites their passion for the stage and a career in theatre.

Lismore-based regional theatre company Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) has been helping to spread that passion.

A NORPA spokeswoman said in a regional area it is "no small feat” NORPA has reached more than 2700 primary and high school student with their education program so far this year.

The education program includes Theatre for Schools where school groups experience performances and workshops in the theatre by national touring companies such as Bell Shakespeare or Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, a workshops on demand program delivering tailored workshops by industry professional into regional schools, as well as a theatre club for teenagers.

The regional theatre also offers work experience opportunities at the theatre giving young people a taste of everything from new work development to marketing, production and running a box office, as well internship places to support the professional development of artists, producers and theatre technicians.

Theatre club member Sinead Fell said she has been a member of the club for two years and said the experience has been invaluable.

"Being a NORPA theatre club member means building friendships with other young performers, connecting with people in the industry, going to the theatre a lot, participating in a range of inspiring workshops, and engaging with the company,” she said.

For more information visit norpa.org.au.