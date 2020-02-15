Inside the court of King Kyle Sandilands
Kyle Sandilands has always had a small circle, life is just easier that way. Secrets are kept and there's a lower risk of leaks and negative press. His close friends can be counted on two hands, one really if you don't include whoever his current squeeze is.
Interestingly, Sandilands' KIIS FM co-host, Jackie 'O' Henderson, is not a part of his clique.
The pair are most definitely friends and colleagues, they just don't usually socialise.
He keeps homes in Sydney and LA and splits his time between the two. He owns a $2.98 million farm near Robertson on the Southern Highlands and a $5 million Mediterranean-style mansion in the US. When working in Sydney, Sandilands reportedly stays in an $8 million rental property in Hunters Hill.
He owns an extensive luxury car collection that includes a Rolls Royce, a Lamborghini, a Bentley and a Range Rover.
Like his friendships, Sandilands frequents just a few places regularly, with his current favoured meeting point being Uliveto in Kings Cross.
His previous haunts include Sienna Marina in Woolloomooloo and D'Bees Cafe in Double Bay.
Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim is the linchpin to Sandilands' main friendships, having introduced him to people who are now his closest friends.
"These friends of mine, they're just nice, they're decent, they're men of their word," Sandilands said in a 2013 interview.
"Everyone's quite independently wealthy and we all have boats and we like doing things like that."
For years Sandilands spoke about not drinking or taking drugs.
Offline in the industry though, the now 48-year-old was known as a "party'' guy but never in public.
It was his close friends that kept that secret.
"The divorce had happened and life wasn't great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn't work," he said on radio in August 2018.
THE LUXURY CAR DEALER
Nasser Elkordi is a former luxury car dealer who shares a passion with Sandilands for fast cars.
When Sandilands and his former wife Tamara Jaber broke up, the radio host lived with Elkordi in the Woolloomooloo Finger Wharf complex. They have also owned land together in Fiji.
THE FORMER PRISONER
Convicted drug dealer Simon Main, who spent four of an eight year sentence in a Trieste jail for his part in what was then described as the world's largest ecstasy haul, is one of Sandilands closest friends.
The pair are regularly photographed having coffee together, have holidayed in Ibiza with each other and are understood to share a number of business interests.
Main is a former Scots College student who was once a personal assistant to Liza Minnelli and dated Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan. He is also the stepson of veteran Aussie entertainer Barry Crocker and used to manage a Kings Cross escort agency, Prive.
THE KING OF THE CROSS
The unlikely bromance of Sandilands and John Ibrahim has been rock solid for more than a decade. Introduced by Kings Cross landlord Greg Magree back in the early naughties, they have publicly looked out for each other.
They've also explored business opportunities together, with Sandilands leasing Kings Cross venue The Club from Ibrahim, but that venture never eventuated.
THE BUSINESS MANAGER
Bruno Bouchet met Sandilands when he was hired as a guest and talent producer back when Kyle and Jackie O were on 2Day FM.
Bouchet was fired after making jokes about the Colorado cinema shooting.
Fast forward eight years and Bouchet is now managing Sandilands and heading up his King Kyle business.
NO LONGER AROUND
Ex-wife Tamara Jaber, former girlfriend Imogen Anthony, one-time manager and business partner Andrew Hawkins, and singer Bria