Inka and Co adds to Lismore's wardrobe

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Boutique owner, Jillian Smith from Inka & Co, in her first week in business on Keen St in Lismore. Sophie Moeller

JILLIAN Smith finally has the-walk-in-wardrobe she has always wanted, thanks to her carpenter boyfriend.

And since the opening of her new boutique, Inka & Co, on Keen Street, she also has new career prospects.

Jillian recently finished her accounting degree and decided entering the profession was not what she wanted to do with her life.

"I always wanted to own a shop and wasn't happy when I finished my course so decided to take a bit of a risk and do something I like," she says.

And after only a week of being open, it looks like the six months of planning that has gone into the boutique, has been worth it.

"It's been crazy amazing. The support from the community has been so much more overwhelming in my first week than I expected," she says

Inka & Co stocks many Australian labels, including vintage labels sourced from Sydney and Melbourne.

Jillian thinks the shop's popularity is down to women wanting a nice boutique with affordable clothe choices. She also stocks the plus size label 17 Sundays.

"It is a beautiful range of stylish clothing in sizes 12-26 for girls with curves," she says.

Jillian has lived in Lismore for the past 17 years and took the name for the store from her South American grandmother who used to tell her family they were descendants from the Incas. After finding the right space and fitting it out in under three months, she says it is her partner who deserves the greatest thanks.

"He says I've now got the walk-in-wardrobe I always wanted," says Jillian. And now, so does Lismore.