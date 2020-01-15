Menu
Injuries as jet dumps fuel on school

by Vanessa Brown
15th Jan 2020 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM

 

 

A plane coming in to land at Los Angeles International Airport has reportedly dumped fuel on a primary school playground, resulting in "multiple patients" according to reports.

An aircraft operated by Delta Airlines appears to dump the fuel across the playground, which is now being assessed by officials, the Los Angeles Fire Department says.

According to local media, at 3.26pm the fire department tweeted that three fire units were on the scene at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy.

One local claims to have filmed the moment the jet fuel was dumped.
A spokesperson said 17 children and six adults were being treated by paramedics and firefighters for "minor" injuries.

"70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured," a tweet from the department read.

Fire trucks at the scene where jet fuel was reportedly dropped on a primary school. Picture: KTLA.
"(We are) working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft, although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area."

Make-up artist Sujey Hernandez, who claims she was in the area at the time of the incident, uploaded footage to Twitter shot by her son, Ivan, that appears to show the streams of fuel spilling from the aircraft wings.

Fox 11 reports the aircraft, Delta 89, was travelling to Shanghai when it was forced to turn back minutes after takeoff.

In a statement provided to news.com.au, a spokesperson for the airline said the plane experienced "engine issues" requiring an "emergency fuel release".

"Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX," the statement read.

"The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight."

The aircraft reportedly was forced to head back to LAX after takeoff.
