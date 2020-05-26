Influencer dumped after refusing discount

An Australian influencer has complained about brands cutting ties with her after she refused to work for free or at a heavily discounted rate due to budget cuts amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jadé Tuncdoruk is a Sydney-based fashion influencer who has 442,000 Instagram followers. She regularly posts photos of her wearing big name brands such as Dior and Chanel.

Ms Tuncdoruk could expect to make between $1321 to $2202 per sponsored Instagram post, according to Influencer Marketing Hub's calculator.

Jade Tuncdoruk is a fashion-based Sydney influencer. Picture: Instagram

Ms Tuncdoruk could earn up to $2202 per sponsored post. Picture: Instagram

"I've collaborated/worked with a few brands over time (a long time) who as of late have asked me to work for much, much less, or for free due to budget cuts - which I understand," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"However, when I've said no - which is in my opinion completely warranted - have completely written off the relationship.

"These are brands I've travelled with and promoted for years who just throw the relationship away because I've refused to work for free.

"I'm very surprised that these organisations are willing to throw relationships down the drain after such a long time.

"Each to their own, but personally I wouldn't severe (sic) ties with someone who I 'valued' for years."

'I CAN'T PAY RENT ANYMORE'

Earlier this month Gold Coast-based influencer Billie Beever went viral after she posted a video of herself on TikTok crying over the "humiliating" loss of her income.

Beever has 122,000 Instagram followers and earns a living through paid subscriber website OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a paid content platform that charges subscribers for exclusive content which includes photos and video.

"Like I'm losing subscribers on OnlyFans like - my main source of income - like I can't pay my rent anymore.

Gold Coast influencer Billie Beever shared a video earlier this month in which she broke down in tears. Picture: Twitter.

"And like even if I was to go back to work like what am I supposed to do, like go work in a strip club? Which they're all closed down as well," she said tearfully.

"They're all closed, like all the strip clubs like you can't even be f***ing close to someone because of social distancing.

"And like I have … I have nothing else going for me, " Ms Beever continued. "I have no other talent. I can't dance, I can't sing. I can't do anything so like I don't understand what I'm supposed to do."

She said she just wanted everything to "go back to normal so people can keep subscribing to my OnlyFans".

