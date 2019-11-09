Inflate some fun at this Kids Day Out

COME HAVE A GO: CASPA will be holding a Northern Rivers Kids Day Out with an Obstacool Course made up of a mix of inflatables including feature attraction, Big Bopper, which is 40m long.

WHAT does a giant inflatable obstacle course and an early intervention organisation have in common?

On Saturday, November 16 local early intervention organisation Caspa will be holding a fun-filled fundraising event which is sure to inflate the excitement of children across the Northern Rivers.

Event organiser Elise Taylor said the event, organised as a belated celebration of Universal Children's Day held last month, will feature plenty of fun activities including the highlight inflatable obstacle course.

"Since Ninja Warrior launched on Australian television, my child, and I know many others, have become obsessed,” Ms Taylor said.

"Setting up obstacles in the back yard, timing themselves trying to improve with every go.

"So when we were thinking of an awesome idea for an event that would really get families excited, we kept coming back to Ninja Warrior and that's when we found Obstacool.”

Ms Taylor said event organisers thought the inflatable obstacle course would provide a different kind of attraction that many children were used to.

"We thought what an exciting event to bring to the Northern Rivers and to help raise money to improve the lives of the kids and families we work with,” she said.

The Obstacool Course is made up of a mix of inflatables including the feature attraction, Big Bopper which is 40m long.

"Along with this, there are walls, tunnels, commando nets and more,” she said.

"On the day, not only will you find the enormous, sensational, inflatable obstacle course, there will be two jumping castles, fire trucks, an SES stall, coffee van, barbecue and local market stalls to help you finish off your Christmas Shopping.

"Or get started.”

Ms Taylor said parents should pre-book tickets, not only to avoid queues on the day but to save $5 on the first ticket you buy, plus an additional $5 per ticket afterwards.

Tickets can be booked via lismoretickets.com.au or by visiting the Caspa Facebook page

"Every single cent raised from this event will directly benefit the most vulnerable and disadvantaged children and families in our community by supporting the many vital services Caspa runs,” Ms Taylor said.

"We believe that young people in care deserve the same opportunities that are available to all children which is achieved by additional fundraising and generous donations.”