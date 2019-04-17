Infiniti’s reveals electric car future

INFINITI details its answer to the Tesla Model S.

The fledgling Japanese brand has yet to make its mark on the global automotive stage but its future electric car could push it into the spotlight.

Dubbed the Infiniti Qs Inspiration the concept blends luxury style with electric performance and space-age design.

The Inspiration previews an upcoming production model - which will be built in China - and gives an insight into the brand's ambition to have electric power across its entire line-up.

Infiniti will build the Qs Inspiration on an all-new platform that will accommodate future electric models.

The lack of front grille and slender lights lend the car a futuristic appeal.

The Japanese brand's global marketing boss Nicolas Tschann believes that the new electric architecture will allow the maker to create a vehicle unlike any other - not just in terms of propulsion but design.

"The concept's electrified powertrain gives us the design and engineering freedom to create something engaging and enjoyable to drive, with a low centre of gravity, a powerful e-AWD system, and a commanding, elevated driving position. Infiniti is reinventing the 'traditional' sports sedan for the future," says Tschann.

Created by Infiniti's design team the Qs Inspiration displays the maker's new design language for its coming electric vehicles.

The Infiniti sports muscular styling.

A muscular stance with broad shoulders dominates the car's silhouette, while a number of body creases, aerodynamic holes and short front and rear overhangs give the vehicle sporty appeal. Slim head and tail lights and large alloy wheels add a futuristic tone to the Qs Inspirtation's styling.

The car's interior strives to be a luxurious environment with the new vehicle architecture providing the base for a more flexible cabin design. Infiniti envisions the Qs Inspiration to have a more lounge like interior eschewing more conventional sports sedan interiors for a spacious environment with an open layout.

Electric vehicles benefit from more interior space due to its below the floor mechanical layout.

The cabin is dominated by large displays and features ambient lighting that changes colur in different driving modes.

Infiniti's head of design Alfonso Albaisa says that while the cabin is driver focused there has been ample attention paid to back seat comfort.

"Driver-focused though the cabin may be, the rear passenger space represents an invitation in its own right, an engaging space with Infiniti hospitality. The adoption of an electric powertrain has transformed what a sedan can offer, with flat battery packaging beneath the floor enabling the creation of a relaxing, lounge-like area," he says.

Ambient lightning changes colour depending on driving mode.

Infiniti boss Christian Meunier believes that the age of electrification plays into the brand's "challenger" status with a chance to forge its future success in growing market such as China.