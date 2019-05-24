Ines shocks with vile X-rated posts

MARRIED At First Sight's Ines Basic has sparked concern for her wellbeing after posting a series of X-rated Instagram story updates.

Ines joked about taking drugs, practising a sex act and even bestiality in the bizarre posts that mostly featured photos of her taken by paparazzi.

She also uploaded a photo of herself from her MAFS wedding day with the caption: "I wonder if anyone will notice if I just take a sh*t on this lawn."

One of Ines' bizarre Instagram updates.

And another …

In a statement to news.com.au about the posts, Ines said they were designed to mock the paparazzi who hounded her.

"I'm actually taking the piss out of myself and the horrendous photographs and stories that are being published and written about me," she told news.com.au.

"I have a great sense of humour which I am using my Instagram feed to demonstrate. I want to draw attention to, and expose, the paparazzi photographers who are living in cars in my street and ideally stop them bullying me. They are a disgrace to their profession, and it reflects badly on the media as a whole."

Ines has a ‘great sense of humour’.

See …

Her manager Max Markson added: "Ines is absolutely 100 per cent fine. Ines is genuinely disappointed with the ongoing intrusion on her personal privacy, with paparazzi staging an ongoing 'stake out' in the street where she lives as well as taking photographs of her in her home with long lens cameras. Even Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Sunrise's Samantha Armytage don't have to put up with that.

"Ines has reported this to the police," he told news.com.au.

Taking the piss.

Something’s on the nose.

Ines' odd Instagram posts come just days after she shocked KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O during a live radio interview.

The radio stars asked her about a scene on the reality show in which Sam Ball, who she had an affair with, picked her up and threw her down on a bed before they started making out in front of the cameras.

"Was that a choreographed scene, or did that just happen naturally?" Jackie O asked.

"I'm a hoe, so I was down for that," Ines told them. "I was keen to do a full-on porno. I was like, 'Let's get this party started'. I was keen to do doggy style," she added.

"You would have let them film that?" Kyle Sandilands asked.

"Yeah, I was like, 'We're on reality TV, let's just make it as real as possible'," Ines said.

"Jesus," a shocked Sandilands responded.

Married At First Sight star Ines Basic is escorted to a limousine following her sentencing for drink-driving at the Cleveland Magistrates Court in Brisbane.

Ines also opened up to Woman's Day this week, saying MAFS "is stunting my growth as a person".

"I went into the show most excited, but as filming unfolded I became more and more disappointed," she told the magazine. "I really thought the whole experiment was going to be fun, but behind the scenes it was so very heavily controlled.

"I have a no-nonsense personality and I can be quite direct, but that's just a small part of who I am. There were a lot of times I showed my softer, more vulnerable side and caring nature, but those scenes were never shown."