Ballina Public School kids sing and rap in their local Indigenous language.
Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

Rebecca Fist
22nd Feb 2020 11:00 PM
INDIGENOUS performers like Baker Boy are rising in prominence and inspiring local kids to connect with their Aboriginality.

At Ballina Public School close to 110 kids, nearly half of the student body, are from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds.

With the help of a production company, a native language expert and a professional lyricist, they produced a music video titled ‘Our voices being heard’ using the border Bundjalung language.

It’s an upbeat song about where they are from and the importance of place.

The kids are having a ball, backflipping off sand dunes in a clip filmed at several locations including Shaws Bay, Patchs Beach, Riley’s Hill Quarry and Ballina Public School.

“They’re all super talented,” Aboriginal education officer Eli Cook said.

“It connects them closer to their identity and gives them a lot of confidence at school.

“A boy and girl coming out of the program recently went on to be school captains.”

Students prepared the production in an eight-week program run by Mr Cook who is from the Nyangbal group of the Bundjalung nation.

The language program, which has been running locally for about five years, has been a success.

“The kids already have a strong language background,” Mr Cook said.

“We do an acknowledgement of country at assembly each day, many of the kids speak quite fluently.”

One Vision productions provided resources and expertise free of charge, as they had some remaining funding to use.

Ballina Coast High School also helped, making their professional recording studio available to the primary school kids.

