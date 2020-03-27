Indecision causes grief for hairdresses

Melissa Eakin, Kaela McRae, Brittney Webster, Lazuli and Co owner Peta Tillet will help women in disadvataged areas overseas by teaching basic hairdressing techniques to help them start their own businesses.

LISMORE hairdresser Peta Tillet is exhausted, frustrated and angry that the government has continued to deliver mixed messages on the state of her industry.

“I was wanting more of a shutdown because we are touching people and we are so close,” the owner of Lazulil and Co said.

“Because there are such mixed messages our work has dramatically decreased, and I no longer have work for my casual girls.

“We just really don’t know what to do. “

The Federal Government initially allowed hairdressers to continue to operate with social distancing, then brought in a 30-minute rule per client on Tuesday.

That rule was dramatically lifted on Thursday morning.

“Some are coming in and some cancelling, some are just not showing up, some people think we are closed already, some people not responding to messages,” Mrs Tillet said.

“So many mixed messages, people are really just confused.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) was such an emotional day as I had to work late every night this week, we didn’t know if we would be open by the end of the week, and I had to spend all my time messaging clients.”

She said it was taxing to have to constantly adapt to every evolving situation.

Australian Hairdressing Council chief executive Sandy Chong said she was frustrated as the government had chosen to put the hairdressing industry on a rollercoaster.

“I am totally frustrated and outraged that we are being toyed with and that there are so many trades that have been closed but they feel that hairdressers are not at risk,” she said.

“We need to keep everybody safe and I think that this industry should be closed so as to consider the safety of our staff, their families and the community.

“The biggest things is it is really stressful for every business owner.

“The anxiety we are going through it through the roof as we deal with the way the government is making their decisions.”

She said as a business owner this was an incredibly anxiety ridden time as they waited to see if they would be afforded the same safety and protection of other trades who had been shut down.