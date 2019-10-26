WATCH: Incredible moment cops save choking boy

Warning: Distressing content

This is the incredible moment police revived a baby who was choking on a cracker - as his tearful mum struggled to look on.

Footage taking from an officer's body camera begins with cops taking baby MJ from his mum Amanda Zimmerman as she shrieks: "Oh my God!"

Minutes before the video was taken last Saturday, Amanda had run out of her home in Kissimmee, Florida, to chase down a police patrol car just before 6.15pm, The Sun reports.

She was feeding MJ crackers when "he swallowed one whole" and began to choke, she later said on Facebook.

The officers quickly started trying to revive the boy. Picture: Supplied

In the video, MJ appeared lifeless in his nappy, before an officer put him over his knee and began to pat his back.

One says: "He's not responding", and a second officer takes a hysterical Amanda away from the scene as she continues to cry and wail.

About 30 seconds later a third officer arrives to take over patting the baby on his back.

He mutters to himself: "Come on baby, come on", before asking: "Is there anything in his mouth?"

Amanda can be heard screaming: "MJ! Please, I just want my child!"

But another cop says: "He's turning purple", before checking MJ's pulse.

The baby still appears lifeless as officers put a breathing instrument around his face and medics arrive on the scene.

The boy’s mum was crying as the officers worked to save him. Picture: Supplied

It was later confirmed that MJ had not breathed for around 10 minutes, but was later taken to hospital and was in a stable condition.

Describing the ordeal on Facebook as "the worst thing a mother could imagine happened", she said she was left a "complete mess".

After spending a day in the intensive care unit, she posted a Facebook update that MJ had "made a full recovery".

She added: "To all the officers on the scene, the EMT team, the nurses, emergency room doctors, ICU doctors, I can never express or put into words how thankful I am.

"You all saved my son's life. Every hand that touched him, and was there, I am THANKFUL.

"You are all heroes. True heroes. God is good and everything happens for a reason."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.