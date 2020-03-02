Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Rescue of missing woman Barbara Marincic
News

INCREDIBLE: Missing elderly woman found knee-deep in mud

Steph Allen
2nd Mar 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MISSING woman Barbara Marincic has been found alive after four days of search efforts around the Yalboroo area.

A CQ Rescue helicopter was flying over the first search area, which had been extended, about noon when they spotted Ms Marincic laying in a cane field.

Rescue officers landed the chopper and trudged through knee-deep mud to retrieve Ms Marincic.

She was flown to Mackay Base Hospital about 1.45pm.

It comes after an increasingly desperate search for Ms Marincic which included police dive squad crews, SES, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and rural property owners.

Mackay Police District Inspector Ian Haughton yesterday said the dive squad arrived on Sunday.

He said the squads were searching private properties in areas of interest where water ranged from four inches to a couple of feet in depth.

mackay base hospital mackay racq cq rescue missing woman yalboroo
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Pushed their way in’: Frightening break-in at G’bah

        premium_icon ‘Pushed their way in’: Frightening break-in at G’bah

        News POLICE are hunting for two men who pushed their way into a home early this morning.

        Garden party set to make festival ‘one of the best yet’

        premium_icon Garden party set to make festival ‘one of the best yet’

        News SHADE, seating private bar, live music and more on offer at this festival’s new...

        Man allegedly ordered dog to attack

        premium_icon Man allegedly ordered dog to attack

        News The man was charged with using a dog to inflict bodily harm

        Delicate art celebrated

        Delicate art celebrated

        News JANELLE SAFFIN: Delicate art of Ikebana recognised in this week’s column