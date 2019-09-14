IN THE DOGHOUSE: A gentle giant

IN THE DOGHOUSE: Rex is a beautiful, gentle boy who is only 18 months old.

HE IS a gentle giant with a heart of gold.

He loves attention and affection, gets along with all his furry friends at the Lismore Pound, and would make the best brother in the world.

Rex came into care with Lismore City Council after he was found roaming around Goonellabah and trying to follow people home.

He was microchipped but unfortunately the details of his previous owners are not up-to-date.

Due to Rex's size he will need plenty of room to run around or be exercised daily.

Adoption fees are $214 with lifetime registration, vaccination and desexing.

If you'd like to meet Rex, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.