IN DEMAND: Most popular courses for SCU students

BACHELOR of Nursing is the most in-demand course at Southern Cross University in 2020.

In second spot is SCU’s Psychological Science degree.

Education came in third, Bachelor of Business fourth, Occupational Therapy fifth and the award-winning Preparing for Success Pathway to University came in sixth.

But none of SCU’s top six in-demand courses matched a similar list released by the Universities Admissions Centre this week, which mainly featured courses run by Group of Eight Universities.

However, the UAC list also indicated a strong preference among university applicants for health degrees.

Bachelor of Medical Studies/Doctor of Medicine at UNSW Sydney tops the list at 1305 unique first preferences.

Meanwhile, SCU is set to welcome its largest ever cohort in 2020, with direct applications still open until late February.

“The university has experienced a seven per cent increase in domestic student applications compared to the same time last year,” student management senior manager, Paul Robinson, said.

“For Lismore campus the seven most in-demand courses are Nursing, Preparing for Success Pathway to University, Bachelor of Science, Contemporary Music, Art and Design, Education offerings and Engineering.”

This year, SCU will introduce a new major in Regenerative Agriculture.

“This has been a key contributor to the increase in applications for the Bachelor of Science, with this major delving into the university’s specialist expertise in plant science, agronomy and environmental chemistry,” Mr Robinson said.

There is now more choice on offer, in terms of where you can study at SCU.

SCU engineering degrees in civil, mechanical and coastal systems engineering can be studied online from 2020, as well as at the Lismore campus, and new postgraduate online courses now on offer include Doctor of Education, Graduate Certificate in Organic Food and Nutrition, Graduate Certificate in Naturopathic Medicine.

While UAC applications close February 7, SCU will continue to accept direct study applications free of charge until late February for session one starting in early March.